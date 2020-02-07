This season may have taken a slightly different route than the past several for Huntingtown’s wrestling team, but after the Hurricanes’ 41-30 victory over the visiting Northern Patriots on Tuesday night, they are in a pretty similar position to most years during the previous decade as the regular season winds to its end.
“We didn’t say it at the beginning of the season, I did but not the whole team, we didn’t think at the very beginning we were going to be a competitive team at the state level,” Huntingtown head coach Jeff Fowler said. “But there is no reason why this team can’t win the region duals and make it back to states, no reason. And there’s reason why we then couldn’t compete.”
On Tuesday, Huntingtown won six of the first eight bouts in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match, earning bonus points in all but one, to build a 29-15 lead before claiming two forfeit wins to seal the team win. It was the fourth straight win for the Hurricanes, who were scheduled to close the season against an undermanned Calvert squad on Thursday, since a lethargic showing in a loss at Lackey on Jan. 21.
“We’re finally putting it together.,” said Huntingtown’s Dylan Bishop, a winner at 126 pounds on Tuesday. “Everybody is coming along and able to get in line. We should be good for regionals.”
“We’re strong right now, slowly getting stronger,” added Jackson Cramer, who won by major decision for the Hurricanes at 152.
Through Tuesday night’s action, the Hurricanes were sitting as the second seed for the Class 3A South Region duals behind Anne Arundel County’s Chesapeake, both with matching 10-3 regular season records. Huntingtown has won its region duals championship all but one year since 2014, and took home the 2018 3A state title.
Heading into their final dual of the season, the Hurricanes needed some help to be able to finish as the region’s top seed to earn hosting privileges for this year’s regional duals, but the team had at least wrestled its way to a spot in the field.
“We need one more win and if Chesapeake can get a loss, we’ll get to host region duals,” Fowler said. “I think this solidified us with the opportunity to get into region duals. The kids were up for this match. This match is always fun. [Northern] did everything they could to make it tougher, but our guys stepped up tonight.”
With the duals starting at 126, Bishop won by fall in 28 seconds to get the hosts off to a quick start. Northern won the next two bouts, with Fynn Yankanich (132 pounds) winning by fall and Owen Andriani (138) by decision, but the Hurricanes then won four straight bouts to open up a 23-9 lead.
Hayden Gribble took the 145-pound bout by pin. Cramer (152) and Josh Stokes (170) each took major decisions, while Robbie Ireland nabbed an 11-5 decision at 160.
“It went pretty good. It was fast and quick,” Bishop said of his night on he mat. “I got it done.”
Ty Fleming interrupted Huntingtown’s string of wins with a pin at 182, pulling the Patriots to within 23-15, but Shomari James answered with a first-period fall at 195 for the Hurricanes to extend the team’s lead to 29-15. Northern forfeited at 220 and heavyweight, sealing the victory for Huntingtown.
The Patriots did finish the night on a high note, sweeping the final three bouts to split the matches contested on the mat down the middle, actually outscoring the hosts by a point in those matches.
Dylan Montgomery (106) and Hayden Phillips (120) contributed pins to the Northern cause, while Michael Bronk won by decision in between at 113. The Patriots were scheduled to close their regular season at home against Chopticon on Thursday night.
With the regular season in the rearview mirror and another regional spot secure, Fowler was optimistic that his group was capable of delivering its best effort as the team moves into the postseason.
“We have a good core of kids,” he said. “Not every kid is going to get a win, but if they can save pins, save our points, we have a good opportunity, but we have to keep coming. We can’t take a night off like we did against Lackey.”
