On Tuesday, the top two wrestling teams from last year’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament in Huntingtown and Leonardtown were set to battle each other in a tri-match with Thomas Stone at Leonardtown High School.
The Raiders and Hurricanes showcased some new faces on the mats this season after finishing first and second, respectively, at the SMAC tournament in Feburary, and both teams are aiming for a run at the conference championship this season.
Leonardtown (3-0 overall) began with a 78-6 win over Stone, before Huntingtown (1-2) blanked the Cougars (0-3), 78-0. The last of the night’s three matches was the most competitive by the final team score with the Raiders outlasting the Hurricanes 56-15.
“My respect goes to Huntingtown,” Leonardtown head coach Dave Cummins said. “Year after year they produce good teams, and I want to give praise to all of their kids.”
To start the night off, Leonardtown earned seven forfeit wins starting at the 106-pound class over Stone, which only had three wrestlers to compete.
Finn Eskeland earned the Raiders’ first pin of the night over Stone’s Aiden Higgs in the 152 bout with just five seconds remaining in the second period to put the hosts in front 48-0.
After four more Raiders wins via the forfeit, Leonardtown’s Grant Peters (220) pinned Malin Raidy of Stone just about halfway into the first period. Darryl Gibson of Stone (285) pinned Joe Stanalonis in the first period for the Cougars’ only match win of the day.
The Hurricanes were able to blank the Cougars behind 10 wins via the forfeit and three pins from Angel Aponte-Martinez (145), Michael Curley (220) and Trent Wilks (285). There was a double forfeit at 126.
“Today we were missing some people, and we didn’t really have everybody at the weight they needed to be,” Huntingtown’s Jackson Cramer said.
Among those missing for the Hurricanes included Josh Stokes (170) and Cody Piovesan (285), so Huntingtown had to shift some wrestlers up from their normal weight classes.
“We are a young team,” Cramer said. “[For my individual goals this season], hopefully I can finish on the podium at states and maybe get a college offer.”
Cramer was able to pin Leonardtown’s Aaron Woodburn in just 28 seconds for the quickest pin of the match at 170, and was preceded by Robbie Ireland’s 52-second pin over Travis Chism of Leonardtown at 160 to grant the Hurricanes their first two victories against the hosts.
The Raiders raced out to a 32-0 edge to begin the match behind two forfeits from Matthew Oh (120) and Sean Vosburgh (132). Brandon Oh (126) and Eskeland (152) pinned their opponents, while Brian Bieshelt (145) won his match with a technical fall late in the second period and Troy Cialona (138) defeated Dylan Bishop 10-4.
“This is certainly a big win for us, and this certainly puts us in an advantageous position for SMAC,” Cummins said.
Ty Montgomery picked up the only other points for the Hurricanes against the hosts with a 6-4 victory over Blake Simmonds at 106.
“I thought today didn’t go quite as well as we wanted,” Montgomery said. “We were missing some kids, but other than that, I thought the guys that wrestled did pretty good. Everyone fought out there. At the end of the year, [my goal] is to be at the top spot.”
Huntingtown is slated to take part in the Warrior duals at La Plata High School today and Saturday. Leonardtown is scheduled to take part in the Winters Mill High School tournament in Carroll County today and Saturday. Stone is scheduled on the mats again in a tri-match at North Point that also includes La Plata at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
