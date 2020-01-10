Standing with teammate Robbie Ireland in the midst of the night’s clean-up following his team’s 45-27 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestling victory over the visiting Patuxent Panthers on Tuesday night, Huntingtown’s Shomari James had a simple thought that said everything about where he felt the Hurricanes currently are.
“Everyone is starting to get it,” he said.
The season did not have the cleanest of starts, in terms of wins and losses, but Huntingtown (11-13 overall) had emerged on top in eight straight dual meets with the win over Patuxent (4-3) in the books.
“I think we’re coming together as a team,” Ireland said. “Every meet we have we work better as a team. Everybody says that, but every match we have gotten better.”
Halfway through Tuesday’s meet, Patuxent held a 21-12 advantage. But the Hurricanes won the next four bouts by fall starting with Ireland’s pin in the 152-pound match. Jackson Cramer (160), Josh Stokes (170) and James each followed with pins of their own, quickly turning the nine-point deficit into a 36-21 lead.
Patuxent broke the momentum momentarily with Cody Gronda’s win by fall at 195, but Trent Wilks’ decision at 220 sealed the win for the hosts. Cody Piovesan capped the night with one more pin for the Hurricanes in the heavyweight bout to claim the hosts’ ninth win of the night, the sixth by pin.
Earlier, the action started with Huntingtown 106-pounder Ty Montgomery winning by fall, while Hayden Kelly (113) and Gene Grove (126) contributed decisions to the Hurricanes’ win. Grove edged Ethan Serra, 13-12.
Huntingtown is still very much a work in progress, according to head coach Jeff Fowler, but the effort against the Panthers was full of positives. Huntingtown is scheduled to see its next action at St. Charles at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re still getting our weights in line and getting healthy, but I thought we wrestled pretty tough,” Fowler said. “It was great seeing Patuxent with a full lineup and some JV. That speaks to growth in the conference, that’s the best thing. But for a few things I thought we wrestled pretty well. It was a good match.”
Patuxent was on the losing end, but that is not to say it was a depressing night for the Panthers. Having struggled with numbers in the program in recent years, Patuxent had every weight class full and even had a handful of JV wrestlers get matches on Tuesday. The Panthers were also still competing for the win until Wilks’ took the penultimate match to clinch the dual for Huntingtown.
In addition to Gronda, David Gilbert (120) and Chase James (138) delivered pins for the Panthers, while Ashton Stuckey took a decision at 145. Jaizik Sanabria also won by forfeit for the visitors at 132.
“I thought the guys performed pretty well tonight,” Patuxent head coach Mike Bartley said. “I knew Huntingtown had some big guns there in the middle, but I thought we wrestled good tonight. I have a lot of freshmen. They’re still learning.”
Following its participation in a tournament at Poolesville High School in Montgomery County this weekend, Patuxent is scheduled to square off against Northern and La Plata in a tri-match at La Plata on Jan 14. Bartley hopes his young group will continue maturing to hopefully make some noise at the end of the season.
“We have a full squad, we have JV kids. They’re all learning,” he said. “They’re all brand new, but they’re growing up pretty quick. Hopefully by February we’ll be able to have some surprises at SMAC.”
