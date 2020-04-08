Huntingtown's King headed to UNC Wilmington for track and field

Even with his current outdoor track season on hold for the time being amid the coronavirus pandemic, Huntingtown High School senior Kenny King has officially decided to continue his academic and athletic prowess at the University of North Carolina Wilmington this fall.
King, who was a key contributor for the Hurricanes during their successful run to the team title at the Class 3A state indoor track and field championships in February at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, admitted he was convinced UNC Wilmington was an ideal fit for him because of the campus and his relationship with Seahawks second-year head coach Jeff Klaves.
“When I went on my official visit to UNC Wilmington in March, I just fell in love with the campus,” King said. “I just knew it was where I wanted to spend my next four years. I’ve always had a great relationship with coach Klaves. When he was an assistant coach at Campbell University (North Carolina), he recruited me. So, when he took the job at UNCW, I knew that’s where I belonged.”
King took first place in the shot put throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meets then won the SMAC championship (50 feet 3 inches) and captured the 3A East Region championships title (53-11) before settling for fourth at the 3A state championships (50-10 1/4). That was his lone setback of the winter and one that motivated him going into the spring.
“I had a great week of practice before states,” King said. “I threw 56 feet in practice, but at states it just didn’t happen. I threw at least 50 feet at every meet. During the spring meet, I am hoping to hit 60 feet in the shot put and 150 to 160 feet in the discus.”
Huntingtown head track and field coach Valerie Harrington commended King for his performances throughout the winter indoor season and noted that UNC Wilmington was an ideal fit for him moving forward, both academically and athletically.
“Kenny really had some very good throws early in the season and then he continued to improve during the season,” Harrington said. “We had a number of really good male athletes and Kenny was right up there among the best of them. It’s great for him to be able to continue his track career in college. But I feel bad for him and the seniors if they can’t have a spring season.”
Like the other spring sports athletes and coaches, King and Harrington have continued to maintain some sense of hope that at least an abbreviated spring season will take place for the Hurricanes, the state team champions at the 3A state outdoor track and field championships last spring in addition to February’s indoor track and field state title. With schools set to reopen on April 27 at this time, a five-week season could transpire beginning the first week of May and run through the rest of the school year.
“It would mean so much to these kids, especially the seniors, if they could have a season,” Harrington said. “Even if they just had a couple of meets and then regions and states, that would be great. I’m still hopeful it could happen. But I understand that we all have to do what’s in the best interests of the community and society.”
Huntingtown assistant coach Jim Hall works specifically with the Hurricanes’ shot put participants during the winter and the discus and shot put throwers during the outdoor season. Hall noted that King has been among the best throwers that he has coached at the school and that the senior has several lofty goals for the outdoor season, if or when it gets started.
“Kenny is one of those kids that expects a lot from himself,” Hall said. “When he doesn’t meet his own goals, he takes it personally and he feels like he lets the team down. But he had a great indoor season. He placed first at all of the meets and he was undefeated until the state meet.”
