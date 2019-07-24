SILVER SPRING — Heading into Saturday morning’s Prince-Mont Swim League Division B Championships at Strathmore Bel Pre, Kings Landing head swim coach Maggie O’Grady admitted she was unsure just how her team would fare among the six squads on hand after the Lionfish concluded their dual meet season with a 4-1 mark.
O’Grady got a pleasant surprise as Kings Landing swimmers amassed 284 points to capture the Division B crown, nearly 30 points clear of runner-up Maximum Velocity Propulsion of Washington, D.C. (257.5). Adelphi Recreation (231) of Prince George’s County placed third, followed by host Strathmore of Montgomery County (202), Montpelier of Prince George’s (120) and Smallwood Village (93.5), the other Southern Maryland squad on hand.
O’Grady, who will be heading into her second season as the Northern High School head swim coach this winter, was undeniably thrilled with the results.
“All week long we had practiced in pools with very warm water, much warmer than what they had today,” O’Grady said. “It was a really good week of preparation. Our relays were really good and most of my kids took best times. We were not seeded to finish first or second, so for these kids to put in the work that they did to win the meet today was phenomenal.”
Kings Landing got ample production from its boys and girls swimmers throughout the meet, but it was Aspen Gallaudet and several Lionfish girls relays that propelled the Calvert squad to victory.
Gallaudet was the lone triple winner among girls, taking the 11- to 12-year-old 50-meter butterfly (34.03 seconds), 50 breaststroke (41.39) and 100 individual medley (1 minute 17.87 seconds). She established a new team record in the 50 fly, but she was hardly the only member of her family to triumph on Saturday.
In the opening event of the meet, Kings Landing swimmers Jenna Mehls, Alexia Zaidi, Laurel Gallaudet and Lyla Smith combined to take the girls 18-and-Under 200 medley relay (2:11.76), taking down the previous team record by more than five full seconds. Then in the last event of the day, Rebeka Brinski, Aspen Gallaudet, Smith and Laurel Gallaudet combined to capture the girls 9-18 200 freestyle relay (2:09.18).
Cedar Gallaudet had been initially tabbed to swim the opening leg of that event, but she opted out to allow Brinski to dive in first.
“That was very unselfish of Cedar,” O’Grady said. “She came to me before the relay and told me she thought Rebekah should swim first. Rebekah got out to a good start and then the other girls did the rest. That’s what being a teammate is all about. I could not be any prouder of Cedar for doing that.”
Zaidi, a rising freshman at Northern, later won the girls 13-14 50 backstroke (32.84) and 100 IM (1:13.00), posting personal-best clockings that were also new team records.
With the divisional meet behind her, Zaidi looked forward to the task at hand this Saturday in the Prince-Mont All-Stars meet at New Carrollton Recreation where she will be among the favorites in two individual events.
“I was hoping to take best times today and I did,”said Zaidi, who also finished second in the 13-14 50 breast in team-record fashion (37.41). “I was really happy with my backstroke and the 100 IM. Our relays were really good. Next week will be another tough meet, but my goal is to go there and keep dropping time.”
Kings Landing’s Emma Biehn won the girls 13-14 50 fly (31.70), erasing the previous team standard held by Smith, coincidentally the runner-up in that event. Smith later got back into the Lionfish record books when she captured the girls 13-14 50 free in a team-record performance (29.92).
Laurel Gallaudet finished second in the girls 15-18 50 fly (31.69) but took a team mark in that event and Mary Stum was second in the girls 13-14 50 free (31.07).
Kings Landing also got valuable contributions from several boys swimmers en route to capturing the team title.
Brandon Mudd won the boys 8-U 25 free (17.53), Albert Zaidi took the 8-U 25 breast (25.52) and Nolan Dennes won the 15-18 50 back (29.52) in team-record fashion and was earlier second in the 100 free (1:00.45) and joined Brian Freshi, Alexander Droneberger and Phillip Means on the 18-U 200 medley relay (2:03.16) that finished second while setting a new team standard.
“I am still not back to full strength since my surgery,” said Dennes, a recent Northern graduate who is headed to Youngstown State to swim this winter. Dennes had missed much of the winter season following surgery to remove his appendix. “So, to come in here and win the backstroke and set the record was great. I’m glad that we won the team title today.”
Smallwood recorded one victory in the event. Mya Rivenburg, a recent North Point High School graduate who is headed to the University of Pittsburgh this fall, edged teammate Nathalie LaFontant to capture the girls 15-18 100 free (1:03.88). Rivenburg, who also finished second to Adelphi’s Chloe Widman in the girls 15-18 100 IM (1:14.00) to cap the meet, arrived confident that she could garner at least one gold medal at divisionals.
“On the way here I told my dad [Smallwood coach Jeff Rivenburg] that I was going to win the 100 free today,” said Rivenburg, who turned 18 one day earlier. “I had a really good meet at Charles County champs [on July 14 at Hawthorne Country Club]. The pool today was a little warm and it felt a little like swimming in Jell-O, but I was happy with my times today.”
Several other Smallwood swimmers enabled the Marlins to score.
Pierce Mussante was second in the boys 11-12 50 free (30.76) and third in the 100 IM (1:23.94), Rylin Mussante was third in the girls 11-12 50 free (33.47), Matthew Peck was third in the boys 11-12 50 breast (45.93), LaFontant (38.79) and Teagan Rohrbaugh (39.13) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the girls 15-18 50 breast and Camden Perella was fourth in the girls 15-18 50 back (36.16). One of the Marlins’ top female swimmers, Kiera Salazar, suffered a lower leg injury one day earlier and missed the meet.
