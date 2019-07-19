The Kings Landing Lionfish are hopeful to repeat their success from last season in the Prince-Mont Swim League championships this year.
“We are anticipating a very close finish for the top spot,” Lionfish head coach Maggie O’Grady said.
Last year, Kings Landing finished the PMSL regular season with a 5-0 record and won the Division C championships.
“We had an extremely strong showing during the 2019 regular season,” O’Grady said. “Our team has put themselves on the map through continued hard work and dedication to the sport and the league.”
One thing that will be different this year is the Lionfish are competing in the Division B championships after finishing 3-2 in the regular season this year.
“We began as the sixth team out of six teams in Division B and we have bumped up into the third overall seed,” O’Grady said.
Starting on Saturday morning, Kings Landing will compete at the Strathmore at Bel Pre Pool in Silver Spring in hopes of capturing a championship.
“This year we are not looking at an easy win, but we are not counting ourselves out either,” O’Grady said. “The top three teams in our Division B are all strong competitors, including our KLS team.”
The Lionfish have competed in close meets all season, including a one-point win over Strathmore Bel Pre on June 22 and a 17-point loss to Adelphi to close out the regular season on July 13.
“Our losses this season were within a close margin and happened to be during meets when we were down a number of athletes,” O’Grady said. “I am looking forward to fast and close races this weekend.”
In preparation for the Division B championships, O’Grady noted what the team has focused its final practices towards.
“We have spent a majority of this week focusing on our technique, race tactics and mental mindset. These races are going to present tough finishes and we have to prepare ourselves to perform at our best,” O’Grady said. “Our sets this week have been focused on bursts of speed while experiencing short periods of rest, too. We are excited and anxious to have dive starts on Saturday.”
At divisionals, each team can each only submit one relay each and include only their top two athletes in each event.
“Divisionals levels the playing field among all teams, so size and depth no longer matters,” O’Grady said. “It comes down to who wants it the most.”
Kings Landing’s Alex Droneberger hopes the team can carry its success from the regular season into this weekend.
“We had a great regular season and we all hope to do well in divisionals,” Droneberger said.
O’Grady is confident in her team and glad to see the swimmers all coming together before the weekend.
“Our relays will be strong entering into Saturday as well as our fly events, 100-meter individual medleys and backstroke events. Our 8-and-Under freestylers have been dominant all season. Breaststroke has been our weakest this season, but I am anticipating a large improvement for our meet and finishes on Saturday,” O’Grady said. “I am confident that our athletes are where they need to be. Everyone has maintained a positive mindset and they are spending the time where they need to be: in the water. It is great to see them all coming together.”
