In their first year competing as members in the Prince-Mont Swim League B Division, the Kings Landing Lionfish made a name for themselves by capturing the championship on Saturday at Strathmore Bel Pre in Silver Spring.
“We finished in first place for the day against all of the teams within our B Division,” said Kings Landing head coach Maggie O’Grady, also the head swim coach at Northern High School. “Our team came hungry to win, and their eyes were set on the top spot. As coaches, we encouraged our kids to get aggressive and swim with confidence for something larger than themselves. Our athletes have a lot to be proud of this season with the large jump.”
Some Kings Landing swimmers saw their 2019 season come to a close by capturing the championship on Saturday, but 21 Lionfish qualified for the league’s All-Stars meet scheduled to take place Saturday morning at the New Carrollton Recreation Pool.
“We had a total of 21 athletes that qualified for the All-Star meet,” O’Grady said. “We anticipate a strong showing in our events with our top qualifiers.”
Aspen Gallaudet qualified for three events in the All-Stars meet after she was a triple winner in the divisional meet, taking the girls 11- to 12-year-old 50-meter butterfly (34.03 seconds), 50 breaststroke (41.39) and 100 individual medley (1 minute 17.87 seconds). Gallaudet is the second seed in the 100 IM and the fourth seed in the 50 fly and 50 breast.
Alexia Zaidi was a double winner at the divisional meet in the girls 13-14 50 backstroke (32.84) and 13-14 100 IM (1:13.00), and the 14-year-old also qualified for the girls 13-14 50 breast after posting a time of 37.41 at the divisional meet.
Zaidi, a rising freshman at Northern High School, is seeded second in the 50 breast and third in the 50 back and 100 IM.
Emma Biehn and Tommy Biehn each qualified for three individual events at the All-Stars Meet.
Emma will compete in the girls 13-14 50 butterfly, 13-14 50 back and 13-14 100 IM. Tommy qualified in the boys 13-14 100 IM, 13-14 50 fly and 13-14 50 free.Emma Biehn and Lyla Smith are seeded second and fifth, respectively, in the girls 13-14 50 fly and Laurel Gallaudet is the sixth seed in the girls 15-18 50 fly.
“I feel like we all tried our best this season in each of our events and we did great,” Emma Biehn said.
Rebekah Brinski (girls 10-and-Under 25 fly, 9-10 50 freestyle, 9-10 25 back) Noah Busch (boys 10-U 25 fly, 9-10 50 free, 9-10 25 breast) Mason Mudd (boys 11-12 50 fly, 11-12 50 free, 12-U 100 IM), Diego Rivas (boys 10-U 25 fly, 9-10 50 free, 9-10 25 breast) Alexandra Uhlmann (girls 11-12 50 free, 11-12 50 back, 12-U 100 IM, and Albert Zaidi (boys 8-U 25 free, 8-U 25 breast, 8-U 25 back) also qualified for three events in the All-Stars meet.
Reid Bryant, Alex Droneberger, Laurel Gallaudet, Sofia Rivas and Lyla Smith qualified to compete in two events representing Kings Landing in the final meet of the season, while Chase Bryant, Phillip Means, Brandon Mudd, Charlie Puttlitz, Mary Stum and Stephanie White each qualified in one event. Bryant is the top seed in the boys 8-U 25 back, Mudd is seeded second in the boys 8-U 25 free and Albert Zaidi is seeded third in the boys 8-U 25 breast and 25 back.
“Our athletes are looking forward to wrapping up the season with what they have left,” O’Grady said. “Our main focus was the divisional meet and concluding with the All-Stars meet. Now that we have accomplished our goal of winning the B divisional championship meet last Saturday, we are looking to swim well and have fun to conclude the season.”
In relays, Kings Landing is seeded fourth in the girls 18-U 200 medley relay, seconds in the mixed 8-U 100 free relay and fourth in the girls 9-18 200 free relay.
“These kids have really been practicing hard and working hard toward the end of the season,” O’Grady said. “They performed very well at divisionals and now they’re looking to take best times at All-Stars. That’s really when all their hard work is going to pay off.”
Calvert County resident Thomas Zurowski, who swims for Pointer Ridge in Prince George’s County, will be in Saturday’s All-Stars meet as the top seed in the boys 8-U 25 free and 25 breast.
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this story.
