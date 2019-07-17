On the road in its regular season finale swim meet, the Kings Landing Lionfish struggled to swim in a pool with a different distance than what the swimmers on the team are accustomed to.
“This was a tough meet as we swam in a 50-meter long course pool. Our swimmers are accustomed to swimming 25 meters utilizing their turns on each wall to regain speed and confidence,” Lionfish head coach Maggie O’Grady said. “Unfortunately, we do not have the resources to have practiced in a 50-meter pool prior to Saturday, so our kids did not see an advantage entering into the meet.”
Kings Landing (3-2 overall) fell just short on the road to Adelphi by a final score of 298-281 in Prince-Mont Swim League B Division action.
“Adelphi has some excellent swimmers who showed great sportsmanship and speed in the pool,” O’Grady said. “Although falling short, we are zoning in for divisionals and the opportunity to race all of our opponents again.”
Despite the loss, the Lionfish had impressive swims from their younger swimmers.
“Our 8-and-Under swimmers had a very impressive showing winning all of the 8-U events, including the 8-U freestyle relay,” O’Grady said.
Albert Zaidi was a double winner on the boys side with victories in the boys 8-and-Under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 27.40 seconds and the 8-U 25 backstroke (22.53), while Sofia Rivas was a double winner on the girls side with first-place finishes in the girls 8-U 25 freestyle (19.96) and the girls 8-U 25 back (22.78).
Brandon Mudd prevailed in the boys 8-U 25 free (18.38), Emily Moses won the girls 8-U 25 breast (27.63), and the Lionfish won the mixed 8-U 100 free relay with Zaidi, Rivas, Mudd, and Meredith Schmidt with a time of 47.01 to complete the sweep of the 8-U events.
“Our 9 and 10-year-old swimmers saw some of the toughest competition they have seen all year,” O’Grady said. “Noah Busch, Rebekah Brinski, Lily Smith, and Diego Rivas continued to showcase their talents in extremely tough races.”
Busch finished second in the boys 10-U 25 butterfly (18.91) and the boys 9-10 25 breast (23.63), while Brinski finished second in the girls 10-U 25 fly (19.83), girls 9-10 50 free (39.34) and the girls 9-10 25 back (22.00).
“Emma Biehn, Tommy Biehn, Alexia Zaidi, Nolan Dennes, Alex Droneberger, and Michael Trotter all had continued standout performances [Saturday] against Adelphi,” O’Grady said.
Droneberger was a double winner in the boys 15-18 50 fly (29.19) and the boys 15-18 100 individual medley (1 minute 24.89 seconds).
“I think we had a great meet even though we didn’t get the win,” Droneberger said. “All of our swimmers did a great job and I was happy with my races.”
Tommy Biehn was a winner in the boys 13-14 50 free (30.10).
“The pool was set up as a long course which we weren’t used to,” Biehn said. “Despite that, the KLS team did really well, especially with the number of swimmers we were missing.”
Emma Biehn won the girls 15-18 50 fly (32.21).
“The long course was different than what we were used to, but I feel like we all tried our best in each of our events and did great,” she said.
Saturday, Kings Landing will compete in Division B championships at Strathmore Bel Pre in Silver Spring and the summer campaign conclude with the league’s All-Star meet scheduled for July 27 at New Carrollton.
Twitter: @johnniswander2