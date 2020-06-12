Leonardtown assistant baseball coach Ocasio diagnosed with leukemia

During his five seasons as an assistant coach with the Leonardtown High School baseball team, Josh Ocasio never missed an afternoon practice or game although his full-time job requires him to work from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
During his brief tenure with the Raiders as a volunteer assistant, Ocasio has enjoyed a good chemistry with players and coaches. Even during the spring of 2020, a season nixed by the coronavirus pandemic, Ocasio and his fellow coaches were accustomed to conversing every day even if they did not have formal meetings together.
But soon after Memorial Day, when many Americans were making plans for summer vacations as the state’s COVID-19 restrictions began to lift, Ocasio was diagnosed with leukemia. Initial tests had been negative, although more focused on the coronavirus than on the other potential diseases. A second test revealed that he had leukemia.
“From what the doctors were telling me, leukemia is one of those cancers that is not hereditary and is just a random occurrence,” said Ocasio, whose step-daughter, Julianna Hammett, is the Leonardtown JV baseball team manager. “When they finally diagnosed me [at CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick] with leukemia they were intent on getting me to Johns Hopkins as soon as possible.”
Ocasio, whose wife, Suzie Ocasio, is a charge nurse at CalvertHealth, has been at Johns Hopkins for a full week as of Tuesday evening, which coincidentally was his last day of the first round of chemotherapy. The last day of chemo was made more difficult when he was tested for COVID-19, which proved negative again, but that X-ray caused a prolonged nose bleed.
“When they took me downstairs for the COVID-19 test, they packed up all my stuff,” Ocasio said. “Of course, when the results came back negative, they just moved me back to my room again, so I never really unpacked. But now I am awaiting the results of the chemo and further tests to see if I made need a bone marrow transplant.”
“He had been complaining to me about feeling tired a lot and that he had been going straight home from work and falling asleep,” said Leonardtown assistant coach Jon Goldman. “Since I had known him he had always been full of energy. I know he had that early schedule delivering bread, but he had never missed a practice or a game since we had started coaching together.”
Ocasio admitted that he and Goldman are essentially playing the role of “good cop, bad cop” on the bench at Leonardtown during the spring. Ocasio, a 1998 Great Mills High School graduate, noted that he enjoys his time around the players as a volunteer that he could never come down too hard on any of them.
“I know I graduated from Great Mills, but I live in California [St. Mary’s County] and I love being a part of the Leonardtown baseball program,” Ocasio said. “We have a great group of players and the coaches are great. Jon is also my best friend, so a day never goes by when I don’t have the chance to speak with him.”
Ocasio will turn 40 on June 25 and nothing would be more assuring for him than to be released from Johns Hopkins that day and return home to his family. But the longtime St. Mary’s County resident is not overly optimistic about those prospects and expects he could be hospitalized for the rest of the month, all without any visitors.
“It’s tough because you just sort of sit and stare at the walls every day,” Ocasio said. “I’m used to seeing my family, my customers and my friends every day, but while I’m here I’m not allowed any visitors. It would be great to be home with my family to celebrate my birthday, but I expect I will be here until at least July 4th. Cancer is no joke, that’s for sure.”
Leonardtown assistant coach Zach Bush praised Ocasio for his dedication to the team and resolute resiliency under any circumstances. Bush and Ocasio arrived at the Raiders’ baseball program together in 2016 and have enjoyed forming a bond and a common goal for the team.
“One thing about Josh that always stands out is his positivity,” Bush said. “He always keeps the JV guys motivated with plenty of positive energy and when they get to varsity you could just sense that right away. He’s the only volunteer coach on the staff, but he would never accept a penny for what he’s doing if you offered it to him. That just shows you what type of person he really is.”
A fundraiser has been set up for Ocasio’s medical and expense fund. If you would like to donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/josh-ocasio-medical-amp-expense-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1