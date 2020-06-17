Local golfers compete at Swan Point

Golfers on the Junior Tour powered by Under Armour, ranging from ages 6 to 18 and divided into three age groups were able to compete in a pair of one-day, nine-hole tournaments on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue.
On Sunday afternoon, amid ideal conditions for any outdoor activity, Bowie resident Kirsten Vanderhorst (41) was the low medalist, one shot better than Conner Gallagher, a rising senior at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C.. Ryan Graves (Westlake High School) finished third, one shot better than Blake Nichols (Huntingtown).
Cameron Kapiskosky and David Wright, both who are rising sophomores at Huntingtown, and Shelby Herbert, a rising freshman at La Plata High School, finished tied for fifth at 45.
“I shot the same score both days,” said Kapiskosky, who tossed his ball into the lake after putting out on the ninth hole. “I felt like I played worse today. I really enjoyed playing with that lead group. I like playing on this tour. I’m looking forward to playing again next weekend [at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby].”
One day after she finished tied for the low round with a 42, Herbert settled for a three-way tie for fifth on Sunday with a 45. Although basically her home course, the Newburg resident admitted there was simply no mystery behind the reason her score was inflated by three strokes on Sunday.
“The difference today was off the tees,” Herbert said. “I just could not stay in the fairways. My irons were good. I thought my putting was good. I just could not stay in the fairways off the tees. I love playing here. It’s just different playing in a tournament.”
In the 10-13 age group on Sunday, Owen Newberry was the low medalist for a second straight day with a 40, three shots better than Philip Verghese (43) who was one shot in front of Nolan Roschel (Plum Point Middle School, Huntingtown).
In the 6-9 age bracket, Ryan Ritchie Leonardtown Elementary School) was low medalist for the second straight day when he fired a 37, well clear of runner-up Luke Gladfelter (Beach Elementary School, Chesapeake Beach) (44) and Ashton Bryant (Plum Point Elementary School, Huntingtown) (45) with Joslen Bannon (Barstow Elementary School, Prince Frederick) another five strokes back in fourth.
One day earlier at Swan Point, Trevor Simpson (La Plata High School) took first place with a score of 42, edging Herbert, who also fired a 42 in a scorecard tiebreaker. Vanderhorst was third with a 43, followed by Wright (44) and Kapiskosky (45). McDonough High School’s Will Edwards was next with a 46.
In the 10-13 age group on Saturday, Newberry was low medalist outright with a 39, followed by a 43 from Jason Dacanay (Accokeek Academy), a 48 from Connor Willber and a 49 from Virginia resident Verghese. In the 6-9 age bracket, Ritchie was the low medalist with a 41, followed by Bryant (42) and Jake Gladfelter (43).
Sean Bannon, Southern Maryland director of the Junior Tour, is among the finalists for the head golf coaching position at Calvert High School this fall. Calvert athletic director Jason Cranford noted on Sunday that applications were still being accepted for the vacant spot and none of the candidates have been interviewed of yet.
Bannon noted that the Junior Tour had reached its allotment of 72 golfers for the remainder of the summer.
The Junior Tour continues this weekend at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chesapeake Hills. The top 12 juniors in each age group (6 to 9 years old, 10-13 and 14-18) will be placed on an all-star team and advance to play in the national championship Aug. 7 to 9 at Walt Disney World. Individual and team national champions will be awarded.
For more information, go to uagolftour.com.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1