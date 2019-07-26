When his summer’s participation in Junior Team Tennis came to an end with the conclusion of the Maryland Regional Championship, held July 13 and 14 at the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation-East Campus in Washington, D.C., 2018 St. Charles High School graduate Nick Fulcher couldn’t help but to look back on his experience as unflinchingly positive.
“I played three years on the Southern Maryland Junior Team Tennis team and it definitely was a great experience from the first year to the last,” Fulcher said. “I can easily say that for my last year it was the best year.
“There are so many reasons as to why it was, just because of my teammates, the amount of support I was given, and the coaching staff believing in me. By the time it was over, I felt as though I made an impact on the energy and produced for my team when it mattered. Once the tournament started, I felt as though I was a different player on the court.”
This year culminated with the Southern Maryland team capping the summer by going 2-1 at the regional tournament to finish fourth overall out of the eight competing teams.
The local team competing at the tournament consisted of five boys and five girls, with Chad Smialek (Calvert High School graduate), Levi Pixton (Calvert High School graduate), Alan Hash (Great Mills High School graduate), Brody White (rising Huntingtown High School junior), Alexia Gorman (rising Leonardtown High School senior), Alex Pinkham (rising Northern High School senior), Valerie Nehf (Calvert High School graduate), Savannah Duduk (rising St. Charles High School senior), Marielle Nadeau (Leonardtown High School graduate) and Fulcher on the squad.
Each JTT match consists of five matches, boys and girls singles, boys and girls doubles and a mixed doubles match. The competitors play one eight-game pro set with no ad scoring. Individual players may play in two matches, with the condition that one of the matches is mixed doubles. Overall games won determine the team scores.
At the regional, the Southern Maryland squad, dubbed the Terps, lost its first match to the Linx Warriors 40-12 and then rebounded with victories over Blue Team (35-22) and Lone Servivors (36-25).
Gorman, one of the team’s more veteran players, competed in girls doubles and mixed doubles in all three matches.
“I have played JTT for about eight years now. This year was definitely one of our best teams,” she said. “I was happy to be able to play twice all three matches because it gave me the opportunity to play in two different categories, girls doubles and mixed doubles. Although a little tiring, to say the least, I love the challenge of playing the harder competition at these tournaments because it helps us all grow as players. If it wasn’t for my partners Nick [in mixed doubles] and Alex [in girls doubles] we wouldn’t have been able to do as well as we did. They helped me keep up the energy to keep going and definitely helped me with my mental game.
“I am so proud of how our team did this year and enjoyed every second of being a part of the team. One thing we always say is that we aren’t just any other team, but we truly are a family even though we all come from different schools and different counties we stay close even after the summer season is over.”
Aside from the regional tournament, which concluded the JTT season for the local contingent, the Southern Maryland JTT league had 41 players this year spread across four teams with the one group playing in the regional.
The league, for players 18-and-Under, began play on May 29 and, for the first time, had two practice locations this year with both Huntingtown and Leonardtown high schools serving as sites for the twice-weekly practices. In the past there had been just a St. Mary’s County location.
In all, players from nine different high schools were represented in the Southern Maryland league this year, with students from Northern, Huntingtown, Calvert, St. Charles, La Plata, Chopticon, Leonardtown, Great Mills and St. Mary’s Ryken all participating.
Following up on a spring high school season that saw a pair of doubles teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference claim the first state championships for the conference since 1977, the JTT experience offered a chance for players to continue to learn and improve.
“I learned that tennis is not just a physical game and that there are a lot of mental factors in the game,” said rising Northern junior Aidan Pinkham, who played in the Southern Maryland league though he was not in the group that played in the regional tournament. “I am thinking about playing junior team tennis next summer and I hope to continue to improve.”
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this story.
