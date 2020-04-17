Local track and field athletes continue to succeed

While the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan were postponed one year by the expanding coronavirus pandemic, a quartet of former Southern Maryland Athletic Conference products have already tasted success at the sport’s highest level in track and field events and earned spots on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team.
Westlake High School graduates Christina (Manning) Clemons and Kiara Parker were never teammates with the Wolverines, having graduated eight years apart, and never attended the same college. But their success at the national and international level has continued to impress their former Westlake track and field coach, Beth Shook, who still oversees the program.
“When Christina was here she was always ready to practice and compete,” Shook said. “Her work ethic was excellent. She was great here and great in college and she’s still winning championships. Before every practice we like to show one of her races to our kids to give them motivation.”
Following a superb career with Westlake, Manning went on to even greater success at Ohio State. She was a two-time first-team All-American selection and a two-time second-team All-American selection. As a senior, she was second in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and a five-time Big Ten Conference champion. In 2011, Manning won the World Indoor Games Championship in the 100 hurdles, then later won the World Indoor Championships in the 60 hurdles in 2018.
“They say track is 90 percent mental,” Manning said. “A lot of my college teammates would ask me about staying focused. I don’t think about psyching myself out. I don’t think I have to win every race. If it happens, it happens.”
After completing her high school days at Westlake in 2015, Parker went on to enjoy similar success at the University of Arkansas, where she was a first-team All-American as a senior with the Razorbacks in the 60, 100, 400 relay and 1,600 relay. She was fifth in the 100 at the NCAA Division I outdoor championships after winning the 60 in both the Razorback Invitational and Charlies Thomas Invitational.
“Kiara came to me from another school and she had an immediate impact right away,” Shook said. “She was very fast and very dedicated. You could see that she had all the tools to be a Division I athlete and compete at the highest levels. We’ve had a lot of really talented boys and girls come through here and our coaches have done a great job preparing them for the next level.”
While Manning and Parker have helped put Charles County athletes on the map, Calvert County products Shania Collins and Amina Smith have also taken their skills to the next level.
Collins, a 2014 Huntingtown High School graduate where she was part of the girls’ 3A state title team as a senior, concluded her college career at the University of Tennessee after starting at the University of Texas. Smith, a Patuxent High School graduate, enjoyed ample success at the University of Maryland.
As a senior at Tennessee, Collins was named to the USTFCCCA first team in the 100 and 200, while as a junior she was named to the second team for the 200. During her two years at Texas, she was named to the USTFCCCA first team as a member of the Longhorns’ 400 relay.
As a senior with the Terrapins, Smith was a first team All-American courtesy of her efforts in the high jump. Smith finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference championships in the high jump and was later fifth in the NCAA Championships in that event. Smith finished fourth in the 2016 Olympic Trials in the high jump and has since become a volunteer assistant coach at Princeton University.
Port Tobacco resident Leah Phillips, a senior at Bullis School in Montgomery County and Louisiana State University recruit, is looking to joining her Southern Maryland contemporaries on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team in 2021 or in 2024 when she will be a senior with the Tigers.
“There’s a lot of talent in the area,” said Phillips, one of the nation’s top indoor 60 hurdlers. “Every time you look at the Team USA roster, you see girls from southern Maryland who have done well. I would like to be able to join them some day. It’s something I want to work towards.”
