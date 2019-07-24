New in his position, there are things that Lackey athletic director John Lush will encounter that he had no previous experience with.
Count running a tennis tournament among them, which is something he will have an opportunity to do next spring, as the longtime director of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tennis tournament, Derek Sabredra, recently decided to leave Southern Maryland, accepting a position as an assistant principal at North Dorchester High School in Hurlock, located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The SMAC tennis tournament will go on, and Sabedra reached out to Lush to walk him through what will come next May to ease any concerns before the new athletic director might even have them.
“He honestly detailed kind of minute-by-minute throughout the seeding process prior to the tournament, during the tournament and after the tournament,” Lush said, “and then offered that I could reach out to him at any point in the process if I needed to.”
Sabedra had often said when a SMAC tennis player won a state championship, which had not occurred since 1977, he could retire. Coincidentally, SMAC players won two state titles this past spring and a couple months later he made the decision to move on.
“What’s really interesting is when I found out that Great Mills had the only state champion in [SMAC] history, girls singles in 1977,” Sabedra said, taking a break from packing on Friday, “I said that we needed another state champion so I can retire. Then it happens that we get two and I retire. It was a weird thing and I just realized it last night when I was putting all my photo albums away.
“Each year, a SMAC player reaches the quarters or the semis. We had one year we had two people reach the state finals and lost. So I was like, ‘As soon as we get a champion, I’m done,’ and then we get two which made me the happiest human being in the whole world.”
A familiar figure around SMAC sports for nearly two decades who coached tennis, basketball, football and lacrosse, Sabedra officially made the decision to head across the Chesapeake Bay last week.
“It happened very quickly,” he said. “I applied there in hopes to get an interview, if anything, and then I got a job offer 17 hours later.”
Sabedra worked for St. Mary’s County Public Schools for 19 years, the first 17 as a behavioral specialist and, with his eye on moving into administration, the last two as a teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park and Leonardtown Middle School.
“I’ve wanted to be an administrator for the last three years and it’s been an unconventional route,” Sabedra said. “When I started in the school system, I was a behavioral specialist for 17 years, so I wasn’t a teacher. To make a jump from being a behavioral specialist it should have been to being a guidance counselor, but I do not want to be a guidance counselor.
“I took admin classes at the encouragement of Dr. [Michael] Martirano. ... He told me to do that because he saw potential in me. In order to do that I had to become a teacher for a couple of years.”
Sabedra said the last two years provided him with a tremendous educational experience.
“The principals were fabulous,” he said. “I learned so much from Denise Eichel at George Washington Carver and Dr. [Deborah] Dennie at Leonardtown Middle School. It was just unbelievable.”
Dorchester County isn’t a strange new land for Sabedra to acclimate to, as during his youth his father owned land and raised horses in the county so there is a level of familiarity.
“Every weekend we’d have to go clean out the horse stalls for three years,” Sabedra said. “I kind of got used to the rural nature of Dorchester.”
Career spanned many sports
In terms of athletics, Sabedra got his coaching start in the 2000-01 school year when he was tabbed as an assistant coach for the boys lacrosse team at Great Mills. The sport was new to the new coach, and at the time had just been introduced into the conference with just the then-six schools in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties competing.
“I’d never even heard of lacrosse,” Sabedra said. “The year before I think they’d won the first-ever SMAC championship. ... I got a crash course in how to be a coach, how to deal with parents, administration and players.”
That was just the beginning. The following fall, he coached on the Great Mills football staff, then was an assistant for the school’s girls basketball team in the winter.
“I’ve had a chance to work with so many great coaches,” Sabedra said. “In football, even though I was the head JV coach, I was the one who had to scout before Hudl came around. I’d have to go to different places, so you got to meet other coaches who became football head coaches and that wasn’t in my dream.”
At the conclusion of the 2001-02 winter season, Sabedra took over the Hornets’ tennis program, where he would remain for the next five springs. He also was an assistant on the girls basketball staff at Patuxent High School for the 2002-03 season, in which he assisted head coach John McGuffin during the Panthers’ Class 3A South Region championship season. He also was an assistant in the Panthers’ program for two later stints, including for current head coach Kim Hutchison last year.
Sabedra also was the head coach of the Great Mills boys basketball team for the 2004-05 season, as well as the girls basketball team at The Calverton School for the 2005-06 campaign.
But it was tennis where he made his greatest mark, first coaching the Hornets from 2002-06, while he later had stints at the helm at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (2006-12), Patuxent (2012-14), St. Mary’s Ryken (2014-17) and Leonardtown (2018), where the Raiders claimed the SMAC tournament championship in what turned out to be Sabedra’s final year coaching in the conference.
He was worked with players from around Southern Maryland with Junior Team Tennis for the past 16 years, and served as the SMAC tournament director from 2012 through this past spring’s annual gathering.
He also put together a comprehensive book covering the entire history of Great Mills athletics.
“That was actually started as an admin project when I went to admin school, since I wanted to be an athletic director,” he said of the undertaking. “That took about seven years to do, interviewing so many people and finding the pictures to put in the book. It was a challenge. ... It’s the only SMAC school to have it in print.”
Looking back, though, there were three clear memories that stood out as particularly satisfying for Sabedra.
“The first year, just being a coach,” he said, referring to his initial foray into coaching with the boys lacrosse team in the spring of 2001. “If I didn’t like it, I don’t think I’d have proceeded on. Second is being a Junior Team Tennis coach in the summer. We were allowed to work with the kids from all schools. We’d be helping out the kids from Huntingtown and then the Huntingtown kids would whoop up on us [during the high school season]. I’ve been doing that for 16 years, building up the tennis programs across the counties. And third would be finally winning the SMAC championship at Leonardtown. Seventeen years of coaching to get that title, to get any title, was just a magical thing. It’s something to upset Huntingtown, which had won it previously, to we had to win three finals in less than an hour after being down 0 to 8 in points. That was a great way to end my [high school] career.”
