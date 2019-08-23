For three straight years, Calvert’s girls soccer team ended its season with a loss to River Hill. In each of those years, the margin separating the teams was one goal with overtime required on one of the occasions.
The first of the Cavaliers’ meetings with their Howard County nemesis came in the 2016 Class 2A state championship game. And while River Hill proceeded to win the 2A state crown in each of the following two years after defeating Calvert, the meetings with the Cavaliers came a full two rounds earlier in the 2A South Region final after the Hawks had been reclassified into the same region.
In all three years, the teams were arguably the top two teams in the classification, at the very least both worthy of playing in the state semifinals. But with both residing in the same region only one could advance to the state portion of the tournament.
No more, as this year the format changes. Whereas in recent years each region was split into two sections with the section champions playing in the region final and the winner moving on to the state semifinals, the state field will now expand from four to eight. Starting this fall, each region is split into a Region I and a Region II, with each of the region winners moving on to the state quarterfinals. Teams will be reseeded by record at that point, with the idea to provide the most competitive action in the semifinals and finals.
“I do like the new seeding,” Calvert head girls soccer coach John Baker said. “Talking with our [Calvert activities director Jason Cranford), he was always a big proponent and would always ask us. It’s not just us, it affects the other sports, too. The reseeding I think, nothing’s ever perfect, but it gets you closer to what’s right. Hopefully you can end up with the best four teams when you get to the state semifinal level.”
Now, Baker joked, with the state seeding done according to record, the question is as to how challenging a team wants its regular season schedule to be.
But ultimately, better competition typically brings greater success at season’s end.
“We all know in the end it’s about getting yourself ready to go all the way,” he said. “You don’t get ready to go all the way without playing good teams.”
Northern volleyball has never been a stranger at the state gatherings in the past, as the program owns 11 state championships with the two most recent coming in 2015 and 2017. The Patriots also reached the state semifinals in 2016. But even if his team has found success in reaching the state tournament, count Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons as a fan of the new format.
“I think it’s great for the sport,” he said. “There’s always been some regions that have weaker teams in them and a lot of times those weaker teams just based no geography end up making it to the state tournament and there are a lot of really good teams that don’t get that opportunity. I think what this does is it levels the playing field and I think it gives everyone a great chance to make it into the state tournament.”
Joined by Huntingtown, Chopticon, Great Mills, North Point and St. Charles in Region I of the 3A South Region, there are a few sports in which Northern’s sub-region would figure to be extremely competitive. Either Northern or Huntingtown softball have won the 3A state title 13 of the past 15 years, and last fall Northern’s girls soccer team outlasted Huntingtown in penalty kicks in the 3A South Section II final before proceeding to claim the program’s first state championship, winning the three games that followed in relatively comfortable fashion.
But while reaching the state quarterfinals will still be a challenging endeavor, Gibbons is pleased that the next round will be the reseeded state quarterfinals instead of a region final that often pitted teams on completely different competitive levels.
“Our [region] is still Huntingtown and Chopticon and North Point, the divisions are still the same, but we’re not locked into playing a certain team for a regional championship anymore based on geography,” Gibbons said. “It’s all based on record, and instead of having four regional champions you now have eight who are re-seeded one through eight and play each other in a state quarterfinal match and I think that’s fantastic.
“It’s designed so that the best teams make it up to the state tournament at the University of Maryland [for volleyball]. I think that’s what everybody wants. Everybody wants to have the four best teams playing at the University of Maryland and this is a great opportunity to get that done...I think it’s great that we’re now going to be seeded up in the state playoffs against some random team based on record and not based on geography. I think that’s great for the sport and great for all of us. We get to play new teams and everything is, I think, going to be more competitive when they reseed after every round. I think the state did a really good job of changing the playoff format and I think it’s going to be beneficial to all the sports.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly