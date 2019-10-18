Thirty mile per hour wind gusts and driving rainfall could not keep runners off the cross country course at Northern High School on Wednesday for a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-meet with the Patriots competing against North Point and Patuxent on their senior day.
“I was glad to finally get some weather that wasn’t hot,” Patriots head coach Josh Dawson said.
On the boys side, Northern was able to earn the sweep to improve to 10-3 overall this season with a win over Patuxent (20-43) and a victory over North Point (25-35). The Eagles (10-3 overall) was able to earn a split by picking up a 21-35 win over the Panthers (6-7).
Gabe Amisano was the first Patriots runner to cross the finish line with a time of 17 minutes 43.2 seconds, which earned him a fourth place finish. Northern junior Cameron King placed fifth (18:14.1).
“Overall, we had a really good meet,” Dawson said. “The boys came to race, and that was fun to watch.”
The Eagles claimed the top two spots as North Point junior Josh Doughty (16:36.5) and senior DeVion Bryant (17:03.1) finished first and second, respectively.
“I didn’t do as well as I wanted to today, but considering the conditions, I felt like I did pretty good,” Doughty said. “It was raining, muddy and slippery, but the course was pretty flat, which was nice. This was just bad conditions today, and I didn’t feel I did as well as I wanted to.”
Patuxent junior Logan Musumeci was the top finisher for the Panthers, coming in third place with a time of 17:35.7.
“Today went decent at best,” Musumeci said. “The weather really struck me after about a mile and a half in. I had to slow my pace a bit. It wasn’t the best race, but I’ll take it going into SMAC next week.”
The SMAC meet is slated for 3 p.m, Wednesday at Oak Ridge Park in Hughesville.
“I’m hoping to finish inside the top three at SMAC,” Doughty said. “I know it is going to be a tight race between us, Chopticon and Huntingtown. Team-wise, the title is up in the air, but the top five is going to be pretty tight with all of us.”
By the time the girls race commenced, the rain had subsided and the sun was shining, but the course was still muddy and soaked.
Northern finished the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record with wins over North Point (15-48) and Patuxent (17-46). The Eagles (8-5) were able to earn a 26-29 win over Patuxent (5-8).
Oakley Olson (20:26.5), Julia Devine (21:15.5) and Hannah Mack (21:20.4) claimed the top three spots, respectively, in the race for Northern.
“Having a home meet really showed us how strong we are if we all push each other and run our best races,” Olson said.
Patuxent senior Justine Willey was the first Panthers runner to cross the finish line in fourth place (21:21.4), while North Point junior Shannon Short finished seventh (21:56.4) as the first Eagles runner to complete the course.
“I’m happy with all of their performances and excited to look over everyone’s results and see how SMAC will go next week,” Dawson said.
