Back in July a couple of months prior to the start of her senior year at Northern, Elizabeth Coffren came in second at the Middle Atlantic PGA Junior Girls Championship at Mount Vernon Country Club in Virginia.
The runner-up finish earned Coffren to golf against some of the best players around, and really served to highlight her final summer before her final year of high school.
“This summer I qualified for the Junior Girls PGA championship in Connecticut, which is probably the biggest tournament I’ve ever qualified for,” she said. “There were girls from all over the world that I played against. I missed the cut, unfortunately, by one [stroke], but I played really well and I was really proud of myself. The whole summer I played really well leading up to the fall.”
The same time next summer Coffren will be preparing for something different, as she recently signed to continue her golf career at the University of Delaware, which competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Coffren, who finished her high school career with an 11th place finish at this year’s Class 4A-3A state tournament, was hooked on joining the Fightin’ Blue Hens immediately when she visited the school.
“I saw the campus and I literally just fell in love with it,” she said. “It was my type of school. I really love the coaches. They are so welcoming and they see something in me and I love that. I’m just really excited to go next year.”
Allie Timbario’s final high school season ended in College Park in the 3A volleyball state final. The journey to get to where she was as one of the key players on the Patriots’ roster was a long one, and will continue on when she plays at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I started in sixth grade. It was pretty rough then until I got to SRVC [South River Volleyball Club] and they really trained me into the player I am now,” she said. “Being in high school, I’ve gained leadership. I know how to place the ball now instead of just hitting it like I wanted to do. Being in club and high school has turned me into the player that I am today.”
The player that she is today is one that will be continuing on into the collegiate ranks. Initially, Timbario did not know much of anything about what ended up her destination, but it did not take long for the senior to decide it was the place for her.
“At first I didn’t even know what IUP was when the coach emailed me,” Timbario said. “I looked into it a couple weeks later, I didn’t know where I wanted to go. Looked at the school and loved it, took a visit there. The coach was amazing. I could talk to him for hours. The girls were great. I felt like I fit in. I got to watch them play, which was really good. ... I called back and said, ‘This is where I want to go.’”
Originally, Matt Holland thought he would take his lacrosse talents to the United States Air Force Academy, but ultimately the reigning All-County boys lacrosse Athlete of the Year decided to remain a little closer to home, signing with the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
“Iniitially I chose Air Force when I was a junior and I thought that was a very big choice,” Holland said. “It was an honor, but after looking at all my options and talking to coach [Ryan] Moran from UMBC I just knew it was the right fit. It was close to home, wasn’t expensive and they have a great program there, a bunch of great guys. I know a lot of guys going there.”
Last spring, Holland was an integral part of a Patriots team that reached its third consecutive state final. He scored 29 goals and had 43 assists in helping to lead Northern back to another championship game.
“Going to the state championship three straight years and being a part of that,” Holland said of what he views as the highlights of his high school career. “I’ve been with all my friends every year. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Northern’s baseball team made a little history last spring, capturing a 3A South Region championship for the first time in 10 years. Current senior Cameron Snyder contributed to the team, and hopes to made an impact on another successful season this coming spring.
“We did really good.,” said Snyder, who has been on the varsity roster since the postseason of his freshman year. “We won regionals and made the state semis. Senior year hopefully we’ll do good again.”
After high school, Snyder hopes to make an impact on the team at Erskine College in South Carolina, where he will play collegiate baseball.
“I went down there for a prospect camp and I really loved the field and everyone,” he said. “I got to play with a couple kids on the team that were there and really connected with them. I did a tour of the campus and I really liked it. It wasn’t too big. You could still get around.”
