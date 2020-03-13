As a swimmer at Northern, it’s safe to say senior Nyah Hartwell left her mark on the Patriots’ program.
In her final Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet at the conference championships on Feb. 8, Hartwell won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, setting a new SMAC mark in the latter. Moving forward, the Northern High School senior hopes to make her mark at Bryn Mawr College, where she recently decided to attend college and continue her swimming career.
“I went right before vacation and only got a quick glimpse of the school and I got to meet with the coach,” Hartwell said after making her intentions to attend the Pennsylvania school official in early February. “What I really like is the traditions they have. It’s a women’s college, so they have a lot of traditions that are empowering and just build the community there. I wanted to be a part of something like that.”
Bryn Mawr competes in the Centennial Conference at the NCAA Division III level. And while the athletic competition is just one piece of the puzzle, she looks forward to moving forward with her swimming career there.
“The education that I am going to receive there is above and beyond anything I could hope for,” Hartwell said. “I’m going to major in French and do pre-dentistry. ... I’ve been swimming for 12 years. I expected to swim in college and I hope to be a part of their move forward in getting faster and building a stronger team.”
Last fall, Jack Fiacco was one of the key pieces on the Patriots boys soccer team, earning All-County honors at midfielder after a season in which he scored five goals and had six assists. After playing in a program that is always competitive in high school, Fiacco will look for the same at the next level competing at Cairn University in Pennsylvania.
“I enjoy smaller class sizes, so a small school was ideal for me,” Fiacco said of his decision. “When I went for a visit, the campus was really pretty. I loved the program and the coach of the team that I met.”
The Highlanders, who compete in the Colonial States Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III, went 10-7-1 last fall.
“I just hope to build up play time as I go.,” Fiacco said. “I’ve been playing club since I was little and enjoyed high school a lot, as well.”
A member of Northern’s softball team, Peyton Gregory decided to continue her athletic career at Bridgewater College in Virginia. In addition to being what she thought to be the right fit, there were also some family ties.
“Both of my parents played ball there,” Gregory said. “I have family in the area, it’s right by JMU [James Madison University] near the mountains. It has just over 2,000 kids, so it’s really small. That’s what I like about it and the atmosphere there.”
The Eagles, who were 11-3 on the season in games through March 6, compete at the NCAA Division III level in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Softball has been part of Gregory’s life for most of her life, and she is hoping to enjoy a few more years at Bridgewater.
“I played for Bayside for over 10 years now,” she said of her softball career. “I came to Northern and played varsity for three years. Now I’m hoping to continue playing the sport I love.”
