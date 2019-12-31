A new boys basketball tournament at Northern High School took place over the holiday break as Patriots first-year head coach Torrence Oxendine hosted the first Northern Patriots Holiday Classic at Northern on Dec. 27 and 28.
“We just wanted to create an event that was really good for not only the school, but for the community,” Oxendine said.
The holiday tournament featured 16 teams from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who were split into four divisions with each squad guaranteed to play two games.
“We got 16 teams from around the DMV area in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia, and we had four teams ranked in the top 25 in their respective states,” Oxendine said.
Northern was in the White Division along with McKinley Technology High School, Northwest High School and Laurel High School.
The Patriots fell to Laurel, of Prince George's County, by a final score of 73-72 on Dec. 27 and battled McKinley Tech of Washington, D.C. on Dec. 28 looking to salvage a split in the two-day tournament, but came up short in a 59-45 loss.
“I think we were solid [in our games at the tournament],” Oxendine said. “We are learning and growing. We are a young team, and we are just trying to find our identity.”
Northern (1-7 overall) trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, but were down by one point at half, 27-26. The Patriots were outscored 32-19 in the second half and fell in both games at the holiday tournament.
“I think [Friday] was our better game from the tournament. We put together more of the pieces,” Northern’s Robert Martin said. “It was a tough loss [Dec. 27 versus Laurel]. We went on a 10-0 run that put us up by 10 early in the second half. Then around the end of the third quarter, [Laurel] went on a 20-0 run and we just kind of lost our grip on the game. We kept battling through all the way until the end, but it was tough losing by one point.”
Martin led the Patriots versus McKinley Tech from deep with three three-pointers and finished with 12 points. Ryan Holloway led Northern with 13 points as the only other Patriots player to finish in double figures.
“I think today we just got caught up in the moment. Sometimes we tried to force it too much, and we were just missing easy opportunities and overthinking,” Martin said. “I do think that these two games in the tournament were a good stepping stone for us. I think we are starting to put the pieces together and working together better.”
The Patriots made five three-pointers, including the three from Martin as well as one from Holloway and one from Josh Schaeffer.
“Hopefully the two tough games against two well-coached teams will be learning tools to help us as we go into conference play in January,” said Oxendine, whose team is slated to host Great Mills at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
Oxendine hopes the Northern Patriots Holiday Classic can become a staple event that takes place every year and continues to grow and get better.
“I want to thank all of the teams that participated because it is great to have 16 teams from across the DMV come together to play,” he said. “We think this is an up-and-coming tournament that we feel we can continue to grow year after year.”