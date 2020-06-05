Northern boys lacrosse seniors reflect on missed season

Among the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams that are typically among the serious contenders for region and state titles each spring was the Northern High School boys lacrosse team which boasted a stunning sum of 17 seniors on the 2020 spring roster.
But like several of their senior-laden counterparts from across the SMAC, the Patriots did not have the chance to contend for a state title this spring. The entire season was canceled not long after the first week of practices and scrimmages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This past spring was supposed to be the first one for Leif Criger as Northern head varsity boys lacrosse coach after more than a dozen seasons as an assistant with the varsity and junior varsity squads. Criger reflected on the lost opportunity for both himself and the senior class who were unable to play a single game during the 2020 slate.
“I had known a lot of these guys since they came to Northern on junior varsity,” Criger said. “Then I watched them continue to develop through varsity the last couple of years. They had really set the bar high for the program. Their expectations were to be able to compete for another state title. Ever since they lost the state championship by a goal last year their goal was to get one more ground ball and one more goal.”
Northern senior Bryce Howard, who is headed to St. Mary’s College of Maryland this fall to major in computer science/cyber security and play men’s lacrosse, admitted once the season was pulled out from under him following a pair of scrimmages his entire mindset changed completely.
“When I first heard that the season was canceled I just sat in my room dumbfounded and stared at the wall all day,” Howard recalled. “We had played really well in our first two scrimmages against Marriotts Ridge and Urbana, two really good teams, and we were really looking forward to our next two scrimmages and then getting the season started.”
Northern senior Jason McNult, who is heading to Clemson University this fall to major in engineering and play club lacrosse, reflected on the season that was usurped by the pandemic.
“It was definitely heartbreaking not to be able to have a senior season,” McNult said. “We had looked really good in our scrimmages with Marriotts Ridge and Urbana and we were looking forward to facing Towson, Westminster and Severna Park in a scrimmage the weekend that everything got canceled. Then we missed out on the whole season and the prom and graduation.”
Howard and McNult have resolved to put their voided senior season behind them when they head to their respective colleges later this year and then resume their playing days next spring.
“It was really tough not to be able to have a senior season,” Howard said. “But I’m really looking forward to playing the next four years at St. Mary’s. Before I head down there I would like to be able to spend a week with the other guys at Ocean City for a beach week. That would really mean a lot.”
“They don’t have a varsity team at Clemson, but the club team is a great experience from what I hear,” McNult said. “They play a really competitive club schedule and it’s just like being part of a varsity team. I think playing there will help me forget about not being able to have a senior season at Northern. But I’m still going to miss all of my teammates.”
In addition to Howard and McNult, Northern’s seniors included attackers Matt Holland, Zach DeToto and Ryan Thomas, defenders Jake Hurley, Christian Hemberger and Nick Wert, goalie Alex Sheehan and midfielders John Sulier, Rex Fleming, Scott Purcell, Michael Downey, Jason Daly, JP Gross, Markie Nicholson and Elijah Kla.
