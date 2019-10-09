Throughout the course of Thursday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division boys soccer clash between Patuxent High School and host Northern, there was very little cordiality displayed as the Patriots prevailed, 4-3, courtesy of a brotherly game winner.
Northern senior Ben Pigg had scored the Patriots’ first three goals, including one on an early penalty kick, then he lofted a free kick that his younger brother, Ryan Pigg, headed past Patuxent goalkeeper William Saenz with roughly 90 seconds remaining for the game-winner. In just his third game at the varsity level, Saenz had thwarted the Patriots on numerous chances.
“When they gave me the ball for the free kick, I just told Ryan to get in the box and I was going to send him the ball,” Ben Pigg said of the final goal. “I sent it in and he was able to get a good piece of it and get it in. This was really a great game between two really good teams.”
Patuxent (5-2-1. 1-2 SMAC Chesapeake) drew first blood when senior captain Bobby Davis drilled a penalty kick past Northern goalkeeper Zach Ellis just over two minutes into the game. Less than 10 minutes later, however, Ben Pigg tied the game on a penalty kick that beat Saenz and found the back right corner of the net. Physical play between the squads continued and numerous free kicks were awarded, but those would prove to be the only two penalty kicks.
Patuxent claimed its second lead of the game with just less than 20 minutes remaining in the first half when junior Alvaro Robles, an exchange student from Madrid, Spain, was able to beat Ellis with a hard, low shot of his own. But in the waning seconds of the half, Ben Pigg notched his second goal of the day to bring the Patriots even at 2 at the break.
Just over three minutes into the second half, Ben Pigg gave Northern (5-3, 3-1) its first lead of the hight when he scored on a direct free kick that just eluded the outstretched fingertips of Saenz.
He nearly added another one five minutes later, but the Panthers drew even with just less than 25 minutes remaining when Robles got past the younger Pigg and beat Ellis with another low shot.
“Watching those guys play tonight at such a high level was a treat, especially in a high school game,” said Patuxent first-year head coach Chris Davidson, referring specifically to Ben Pigg and Robles. “Both of them displayed tremendous skill. It was really going to come down to who had the last good shot. We switched up defensively at the last minute and they beat us on it.”
Ben Pigg had several other free kicks that were either just off the target or cradled by Saenz, but with just less than two minutes remaining he tried a different tactic. Ben Pigg sent a high, free kick into the box that Ryan Pigg headed past Saenz after slipping into ideal scoring position. The two had worked extensively on that set piece in practice one day earlier with prompt results.
“Ben told me before he kicked it that he was getting the ball to me,” Ryan Pigg said. “I got in position and the ball came in toward me and I was just able to get enough of it. [Robles] was a tremendous player. He beat me on a couple of plays. We were able to get a goal on the last one, but it was a tough game against a physical team.”
After a scheduled 5 p.m. Thursday contest at Thomas Stone, the Patriots are slated to take on Huntingtown, Severna Park and Leonardtown next week starting with a 6 p.m. Monday contest at Huntingtown, a trio of contests that the Ben Pigg admits will give the Patriots an accurate gauge of their abilities.
“Our last week is going to be really tough,” he said. “We will find out what kind of team we have when we play those teams.”
Patuxent is scheduled to host Leonardtown at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1