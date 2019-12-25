Boys
Northern 149, McDonough 108; Northern 154, Chopticon 94; McDonough 137, Chopticon 111
Double winners: Rapczynski (McD) 50 free, 100 free; Pinto (N) 100 fly, 500 free; Bradshaw (N) 200 free, 100 back; Cunningham (N) 200 IM, 100 breast
Single winners: Northern 200 medley relay; Northern 200 free relay; Northern 400 free relay
Girls
Northern 138, McDonough 129; Northern 147, Chopticon 122; McDonough 138, Chopticon 133
Double winners: Tompkins (McD) 50 free, 100 breast
Single winners: Murphy (N) 200 free; Wild (C) 200 IM; Gatton (C) 100 fly; Zaidi (N) 100 free; Greene (N) 500 free; Byrd-Taft (McD) 100 back; Northern 200 medley relay; McDonough 200 free relay; Chopticon 400 free relay