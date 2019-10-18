Northern 3, Chopticon 1
Northern 2 1
Chopticon 1 0
Goals: Northern (Dick, Mulligan, Stewart); Chopticon (Harrison)
Saves: Northern (Womer 3); Chopticon (Vallandingham 16, Vallejo 3)
Twitter: @johnniswander2
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Northern 3, Chopticon 1
Northern 2 1
Chopticon 1 0
Goals: Northern (Dick, Mulligan, Stewart); Chopticon (Harrison)
Saves: Northern (Womer 3); Chopticon (Vallandingham 16, Vallejo 3)
Twitter: @johnniswander2
Twitter: @johnniswander2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.