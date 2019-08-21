It’s a little after 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, and Northern head cross country coach Josh Dawson is thinking about the prospects for his boys squad following the morning’s workout.
“I think they’re coming along,” Dawson said. “I think they’re going to be better than last year.”
The Patriots boys put together a relatively solid 2018 season, going 10-3 in the regular season before finishing fourth at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet and second at the Class 3A South Region meet. But the truth is it’s the girls squad that has been the Northern program’s star attraction over the past few years, having collected the past three 3A state championship trophies.
Going into last fall, a season that ended with the Patriots winning the 3A state meet by 12 points over runner-up Bel Air, the three-peat may not have seemed a likely conclusion. Northern had graduated over half of its top seven runners from the year before which seemed to possibly put the team in a bit of a rebuilding situation.
That turned out not to be the case, as the Patriots girls did not skip a beat. Northern simply reloaded, putting together a perfect regular season record before claiming both the SMAC and 3A South Region crowns and ultimately a third straight state title.
“I think last year was the big test to reload or not. We obviously could and we did,” Dawson said. “The year before we graduated four of our top seven, so that was a big hit.
“That previous group of girls started with Sarah Deresky as a freshman, and going through they kind of set what was expected of everyone. Luckily the last group of kids, the freshmen [in 2017] took hold and just kind of carried that atmosphere and work ethic on to last year’s freshmen. We graduated one senior in our top seven last year and we got an addition in November that technically replaces the one we graduated when it comes to cross country.”
The addition, rising Northern junior Oakley Olson, was the individual 3A girls champion and later transferred to Northern and contributed to the Patriots’ indoor and outdoor track state championships. Last year’s 3A cross country runner-up, Claudia Dolan, was the only senior on Northern’s roster. Also finishing towards the top of the 3A girls race last year for the Patriots were rising junior Hannah Mack, who came in third, and rising sophomore Sydney Yankanich, who finished sixth.
Northern’s top five were rounded out by rising sophomore Roni Dolan and rising junior Abby Setzfand, who respectively finished in spots 23 and 26 at the state meet. It was enough for the Patriots to stretch their state title streak to three, but this year brings a new challenge. Similar to Northern, Bel Air will bring back the bulk of its roster, while last year’s 2A champion, Hereford, will compete in the 3A classification this season.
“The plan is obviously to go in and hopefully win states again, but the 3A has gotten more challenging due to the reclassification. It’s more challenging,” Dawson said. “Going into states last year Bel Air was the team that was favored going in. They beat us at Bull Run in the middle of September, but from September to November our girls progressed nicely.”
Critical to making a good run at adding another state championship trophy will be finding a couple of runners to add to the team’s depth and, hopefully, its numbers at the top of the results.
“Last year we had a solid five, while our six, seven runners weren’t as strong,” Dawson said. “The year before we had a solid seven, so if someone went down we were good to go. I think this year if we get our four, five, six, seven kind of closer to our one, two, three it would be really good.
“We’re bringing back the girls that went one, three, six at last year’s state meet. That’s a very good amount of low positions, and I think we’re going to have a lot closer four, five this year. If I can just keep my six and seven with the four and five I’ll be really happy.”
