It hadn’t been a bad start by any means for Northern’s girls soccer team.
The defending Class 3A state champion Patriots won their first three games convincingly, outscoring their opponents 16-1 in the process. In the mind of senior defender Taylor Tolson, though, the team has only scratched the surface.
“I think we started out well,” she said, “but I think we’re starting to get better.”
Squaring off against their stiffest competition to date this regular season in county rival Calvert on Tuesday night, Northern scored three second-half goals to defeat the visiting Cavaliers 4-2 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest.
The teams were tied at 1 at the half, but Northern (4-0, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) scored twice in the first 20 minutes of the second half to take control.
“It was really intense,” Tolson said. “I think everyone’s adrenaline was up. It was really fast-paced. I think after the first half we got together and figured out how to strategize and counter them efficiently.”
Rachel Deresky scored just over nine minutes into the second half to break the tie and put Northern up 2-1. Close to 10 minutes later, the Patriots scored again off of a corner kick to increase their lead to 3-1. Kathryn Lawless put a shot on goal with Nicole Bissett appearing to help the ball across the goal line after an initial save by Calvert goalkeeper Hannah Witt.
Calvert (5-1, 0-1) closed to within 3-2 roughly a minute later when Serenity Thomas was able to work a shot into the net, but the Cavaliers’ efforts to pull even were never realized. Bissett was able to hammer a shot home off of another corner kick to give the hosts an insurance goal in the game’s final moments.
Calvert had enjoyed a lead early in the game, as London Lewis scored the night’s first goal off of a feed from Kayleigh Venis just over 11 minutes in. But Northern pulled even later in the half when Madi Neall deposited a rebound off of a shot by Sarah Eliff into the back of the net to knot the score at 1.
“Northern didn’t fold,” Calvert head coach John Baker said, referencing his team’s initial goal and the pressure it mounted in the game’s early stages. “They have a young, experienced team. That sounds weird, but they have experience from last year’s state championship. I thought they hung in there the whole time and when they had chances they finished them. They put some pressure on our midfield and our back line and they were able to create some turnovers and poach a few goals.”
Despite the loss, the effort still was full of positives in Baker’s opinion. Through the Cavaliers’ first five games they had not surrendered a goal, so the encounter with Northern certainly cranked up the intensity a bit.
“I thought there was great effort on both sides of the ball. Our girls came out very strong,” Baker said. “I would have liked to have seen them finish a few more early to reward themselves for the pressure they were putting on and the chances they were getting.”
There was no time to dwell on the loss, as Calvert was set to host always-strong Huntingtown on Thursday night. The Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season in a 1-0 decision to Leonardtown on Tuesday. The Cavaliers will then host Lackey at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“The one really good thing is we don’t have to think about this too long. We have Huntingtown on Thursday,” Baker said. “Never happy with a loss, but I thought they gave great effort. After tonight we’re on to Thursday and we have to be ready for that.”
Northern is scheduled to host Great Mills at 6 tonight and has a trip to Chopticon on the slate for 6 p.m. Tuesday. A year ago, as the Patriots ultimately won the first state championship in the program’s history, in large part due to the manner in which that team was able to grow together throughout the season, Tolson thinks that will again be critical to what this year’s team will ultimately accomplish.
“I think we’re going to have to work together every single game and we’re going to have to work extremely hard in practices,” she said. “The main thing is having chemistry on the team. That really helped us last year, so if we have that chemistry between all of us, that would really help us work together and play as a team.”
