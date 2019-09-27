When Leigha Dick saw the ball coming towards her during the latter stages of overtime in Wednesday night’s field hockey game between Northern and Patuxent, all she really wanted to do was send the ball back towards the goal.
It ended up a little better for Dick and her Northern teammates. The ball went in the cage to lift the visiting Patriots to a 1-0 win in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game. The victory was the first for Northern over Patuxent, a perennial SMAC power that has reached two straight state championship games, since a 3-1 Patriots’ triumph on Oct. 3, 2005. Recent meetings had not been close, with Patuxent claiming a 6-0 win last year and 9-1 in 2017.
Wednesday night, the teams went to overtime scoreless, and with a couple minutes remaining Northern (7-0, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) capitalized on a penalty corner.
“[Natalie] Mellen took the ball into the circle and shot,” Dick said, recounting how the play unfolded. “It bounced off the goalie and then I tried to quick receive it and send it in and all I saw was backboard. It was in there. ... It really felt like time just kind of stopped. As soon as it happened I felt like I could just drop to my knees. We had worked so hard that game and really pushed. I felt like I was going down for a second right until the goal went in and this rush of adrenaline came over me. It was an overwhelming feeling. I cried.”
Dick said she felt like the team was working in its defensive end for much of the game, but was able to gradually turn the tables as the game stretched on.
“I felt like we would get caught and they would have a lot of breakaways coming down to the circle and we would get trapped down there,” she said. “Eventually in overtime we were just able to somehow keep it down there. Nat Mellen really helped push me within that moment. Her quick thinking and Natalie Williams’ quick thinking within that circle down there in our offensive circle really helped us get that corner and get it in there.”
For CoraJo Tozzolo, in her second year at the program’s helm, seeing her team perform the way it did was extremely satisfying. The team had authored six straight shutouts to open the season, but the historic nature of Wednesday’s win ratcheted things up a notch.
“For us it’s really exciting, especially for the players,” Tozzolo said. “Obviously their goal is to win, my goal is to win, but when they come together on the field and execute the game you want them to execute is really when it’s a great feeling.
“It’s a great feeling for them to have the outcome we had today. We push them in practice. We push them for sprints. We push them for getting that ball in the cage. We push them to do the best that they can possibly do. Today that’s what they were able to do. They were able to hold them for the two halves and then once there were about two or three minutes left in the game I looked at [assistant coach Katy Crounse] and said, ‘We’re going to go to overtime. I have to figure out which seven players are going in.’ We just told them that they had to believe and work hard. .... Our motto today was breathe, believe and battle. That’s what they did. They believed in themselves, took a deep breath when they needed to and they worked hard. That’s how we got there.”
Patuxent (5-1, 2-1) will look to bounce back when it travels to La Plata on Tuesday. After dominating play in the conference over the past couple of years, the Panthers are now left to regroup.
“Northern came out fast and definitely aggressive,” Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell said. “We continued to pressure them in the circle but couldn’t get one to fall. This is sports. It was not our night and this loss is going to change the identity of my team for the better. They need to fight for what they want as a team. I have no doubt they will.”
Northern has a scheduled home date with Great Mills on Wednesday and then will travel to Huntingtown for what would figure to be another huge showdown next Friday.
“We have tough games next week,” Tozzolo said. “We have Great Mills and then we play Huntingtown. Huntingtown will be a great game. I look forward to seeing the outcome of that game, as well. We’re going to keep working on our basic skills, our passing game, we have to work on our corner game, and definitely still sprinting. That’s what it’s all about, getting to that ball first and scoring.”
