Natalie Mellen has either been playing for or watching Northern field hockey for close to a decade. On Friday afternoon, she was part of something she wasn’t really familiar with, as the Patriots cruised to a one-sided 11-0 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division win over the visiting Calvert Cavaliers.
“In the past we have not beaten Calvert by that much. It’s been a one- or two-goal kind of win,” said Mellen, a senior, who scored three goals in the victory. “This has really never happened in the eight years I’ve been playing and watching my sister play field hockey. This is really cool to see us come together.”
Northern (5-0, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) has yet to surrender a goal and has outscored its opponents 38-0 through its first five games. While some of the opponents may have been a bit overmatched, the Patriots have still come a long way from the their beginnings when practice started in mid-August.
“I think in the beginning we struggled a little bit as a team,” said Hannah Scheibach, who contributed a game-high four goals on Friday. “As we practiced together, we started to become stronger and work more as a unit. It made it easier to convert stuff and turn things into goals and win our games. ... When practice started, it was a little different because we seemed a little bit spread apart. As we’ve practiced, we’ve grown more as a family, which has helped us to connect as a team.”
On Friday, Scheibach scored early to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead, while Mellen followed with the next two goals to increase the edge to 3-0. Mackenzie Blackwell deflected a shot in for Northern’s fourth goal before Mellen added her third of the game to push the score to 5-0. Blackwell then tallied her second of the half to give Northern a 6-0 lead at the break.
Scheibach put two more in the cage to open the second half, which were followed by markers from Kaleigh Mulligan and Bella Crum before Scheibach closed the scoring with the Patriots’ 11th goal.
Any success the Patriots are seeing stems from the work they have putting in in practice, according to Mellen.
“I think we’ve been practicing really well and that’s definitely showing in our games,” she said. “We’ve been executing what we have been practicing, short passes and things like that. I think we’re really working together very, very well.”
“We’ve really been breaking down smaller game play in our practices, and really basic things like passing, dribbling and even goal scoring,” added Northen head coach CoraJo Tozzolo, expounding on the practice theme. “Just to see them connect on the field has been awesome. This was the first game I’ve been able to see them actually take those small skills and apply them on the field. They’re talking to each other. They know where the next play is going to be. They’re connecting. It’s just nice as a coach to see them progress from the preseason where we were kind of disjointed and now we’re really coming together on the field and actually executing our plan.”
Calvert (2-1, 0-1) is slated to host Huntingtown at 4 p.m. Friday. Northern is set to travel to Patuxent to take on the perennially strong Panthers at 6 tonight, so the Patriots’ schedule will be taking a decidedly more competitive turn.
“I think we need to keep the intensity that we’ve had,” Mellen said. “We have to keep the team bonding, working well together, reading where we’re going to be passing, stuff like that.”
While the season has only just begun and the schedule will get more challenging, Tozzolo has been encouraged by the progress her team has made since the team first came together to start the season.
“We’re only in Week 3 of the season, but just in the past three weeks and the three weeks of preseason they’ve really grown together as a unit,” she said, “and they know that when they come on the field they have to work together and they have to connect. Breaking down those small things in practice has really made them do those things on the field during games. It’s neat to see as a coach.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly