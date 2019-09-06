A year ago at this time, Northern’s football team was coming off its most successful season in decades, having won 10 games and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 14 years in 2017.
But given the graduation losses the team suffered, it might have been fair to have tempered expectations in 2018. And while the season did take its own unique path, by the end things weren’t so different as the Patriots qualified for the playoffs, gutted out an overtime win in the first round and finished the season in the Class 3A South Region championship game.
So where do they go now? With many returners from last year’s team, overall huge numbers in the program and a sophomore quarterback who was able to get a few games of varsity experience under his belt last year, the goal is certainly not to remain stagnant.
“We have high expectations,” Northern head coach Steve Crounse said. “There are a lot of kids coming back. I feel like we were a little bit ahead of schedule last year. The ball bounced our way a little bit so we got in the playoffs and were able to do our thing.
“Now that [quarterback Zach Crounse] is a year older, and that’s kind of the reason we [pulled him up to varsity] last year, to make him ready for this group. ... We have good kids at the skill positions, smart kids, and we have some good size up front so we think we can be a pretty good group. We have high expectations for these guys.”
Enthusiasm is definitely high surrounding the program, which has completely reversed its fortunes over the past couple of seasons since Crounse made the move to Northern after a decade-and-a-half heading up Patuxent’s program.
“This year is a lot different from last year,” senior Rex Fleming said. “We lost a couple starters from last year, but going from 70 kids last year to about 110 this year is crazy. We have a lot more depth this year, and between our wide receivers and our line we definitely have some dogs that can fight this year. I think it’s going to be a good year.
“It’s been crazy these past two years. Three years ago, we were a 1-9 team. The past two years we’ve made it to regional championship. That just shows how much Crounse has brought to this program and how much dog we have in us and how much heart this team has.”
Two years ago, Northern announced itself as a contender to the rest of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference in loud fashion, seemingly putting up points at will with several blowout wins.
Last year did not follow the same script, as the Patriots opened the season 4-0 with three of the four wins coming by two points or less.
The team picked up some steam as the regular season progressed, and then pulled out another nail-biter with a 15-14 overtime win at St. Charles in the first round of the 3A South playoffs. Those experiences were invaluable for a team that is now looking to take another step.
“I think that really kind of gave birth to a resiliency in the program.,” Crounse said. “We’re trying to build a tough-minded program, kids that compete every down. That kind of showed them that if they stay the course and keep playing hard that things sometimes work out for you. ... From a confidence standpoint there were quite a few games last year that probably could have gone either way and we found a way. That was big for our program at this point.”
Northern hosts Sussex Tech (Del.) at 7 tonight in its season opener and is scheduled to host county rival Calvert in the season’s second week. When Fleming looks at his team, he sees a team with a world of potential.
“Definitely just team chemistry, we have to get closer with each other,” he said of what the Patriots need to improve on moving into the season. “That’s really what football is about, fighting for the brother next to you. You have to really depend on the person next to you, in front of you, behind you. We have to trust in each other, have that heart and know that your brother next to you is going to do his job and he’s depending on you to do your job.”
