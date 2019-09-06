Northern
Head coach: Steve Crounse (third season)
Last year: 8-4, 3-3 (tied for fourth in SMAC Potomac Division with Great Mills)
Athletes to watch: LB Alex Shilling (Sr., All-Conference, All-County), OL Gabe Fisher (Sr., All-County), DB Rex Fleming (Sr., All-County), DL Tosawi Lynch (Jr.), DB/RB JP Gross (Sr.), OL/DL Marquise Spriggs (Sr.), RB/DB Keith Parks (Sr.), DB/WR Mark Nicholson (Sr.), TE/LB Andrew Mooney (Jr.)
Key personnel losses: OL Cam Cole (All-Conference, All-County), DL Jacob Purcell (All-Conference, All-County), RB RJ Ennis (All-County), TE Luke Wooldridge
Outlook: After winning 18 games over the past two seasons and reaching the playoffs, and advancing a round, on each occasion, the Patriots’ expectations are high. Northern returns solid talent at many positions, both on the lines and at the skill positions, and has sophomore quarterback Zach Crounse coming back after getting a few games worth of experience at the varsity level a season ago.
Coach’s comments: “We have good kids at the skill positions, smart kids, and we have some good size up front so we think we can be a pretty good group. We have high expectations for these guys.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly