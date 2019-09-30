The clock showed just 1 minute 53 seconds and the visiting Northern Patriots, trailing the St. Charles Spartans 27-22 in the fourth quarter on Friday night, had just earned a first down-and-goal while advancing down to the St. Charles 2-yard line.
There was something that seemed very familiar about the situation to Klayton Batten and many of his Spartans teammates.
“A lot of emotions through my veins, everyone's veins who was here last year,” Batten said.
St. Charles saw its season end to Northern in overtime a season ago, with the Patriots scoring a dramatic touchdown and 2-point conversion to win in the same end zone the Spartans were defending with the game on the line on Friday night. But this time, the St. Charles defense stood tall, repelling its guests on four straight plays to secure the five-point victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division game.
“Execution,” Batten said of what got the team through. “Getting the calls across from one side of the field to the other side of the field. Talking, making sure we knew the right stuff to do. That's how we came up with that [stand]. Coach called the right schemes, told us to lock in and we locked in.”
Northern (3-1, 1-1 SMAC Potomac) opened the scoring on Julian Colon's 21-yard touchdown reception from Zach Crounse with 3:05 left in the first half, with Gavin Whittington's subsequent 2-point run giving the Patriots an 8-0 lead. But St. Charles (3-1, 1-0) answered on its next play from scrimmage, with Konner Blount-Foster reaching the end zone on a 64-yard rush. Batten's successful 2-point run tied the game.
St. Charles took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 65 yards to take the lead, with Shane Wood's 49-yard carry biting off the biggest chunk of the possession. Batten eventually did the honors on a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Spartans a 15-8 lead with the successful extra point.
“The line, it always starts with the line,” said Batten of the Spartans' offensive performance, in which the team accumulated over 300 rushing yards. “Without them we couldn't do anything.”
Close to five minutes later, the Patriots drew even, finishing a 60-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run from JP Gross. But St. Charles answered immediately with a 60-yard drive of its own, with Batten's 33-yard touchdown run putting the hosts back in front with 1:38 left in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked, leaving the Spartans with a 21-15 edge.
Early in the fourth, the Spartans increased their lead to two-score territory, as Blount-Foster crossed the goal line on a 4-yard run. The ensuing 2-point attempt failed, but the lead was 27-15 with 10:27 remaining.
Northern kept its hopes alive by reaching the end zone on its ensuing possession, as Gross scored on a 15-yard run that with Ty Fleming's point-after pulled the Patriots to within 27-22 with 7:44 left to play.
Hampered by a couple of penalties on its next series, St. Charles failed to earn a first down and punted the ball back to Northern. A solid return set the Patriots up at the Spartans' 39 with 4:54 remaining.
Northern slowly advanced towards the end zone, including a fourth-and-4 conversion early in the series when Crounse found a diving Mark Nicholson at the sideline. Eventually, the Patriots had first-and-goal from the 2, but were knocked backwards on two straight running plays and then had a pair of incompletions to bring the comeback attempt to its end.
“We're starting to develop an identity, which was one of our goals going into the year, to figure out who we are,” St. Charles head coach Patrick Orndoff said. “I was very proud of that. We're a run-first, defensive team. That's what we've become. Our defense stepped up. We committed a lot of penalties that put us in a bind and backed us up. The way we're moving the ball we can't keep falling behind the sticks. It's something we need to improve on, but that's a good football team. They're well-coached, they're physical, they execute their game plan very, very well. I guess they're becoming our rival.”
Without several of its leaders, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, due to injury and illness, Northern was not able to consistently contain the St. Charles attack. But still, the Patriots had an opportunity to nab another dramatic victory in the game's final seconds.
“We had to overcome a lot of adversity coming in against a team that runs a system offense and their kids were coming off the ball,” Northern head coach Steve Crounse said. “They played real well up front. But still, our kids gave us a chance to win it at the end and we just didn't come through. Kind of the opposite of last year in the playoffs. ... I'll beat myself up all weekend about sequences or play calls down there in the red zone. But we had a chance to win it and steal it from them. Really, they had outplayed us for most of the night.”
Zach Crounse surpassed 300 yards passing in the game, spreading the ball to seven different receivers. The Patriots host Chopticon in Week 5.
Some unfinished business
In 2018, St. Charles earned a regular season win over Northern before ultimately having the season end against the Patriots. So the Spartans entered Friday night's game looking to finish some business, business that may still not be completely finished as the teams could potentially meet in the postseason.
“It was talked about during the week,” Orndoff said. “We got them in the regular season last year in a close one, then we turn around and lost in the overtime playoff game. Unfinished business is kind of what we talked about. We come out with this result and now we hope to see them in the postseason with this result instead of last year's.”
With three wins in four weeks, St. Charles has had a solid start in the standings, but the team is still far off from where it would like to be.
“We have to start finishing drives,” Orndoff said. “It was our message all week. Finish, finish, finish, because last week [a 7-6 loss to Lackey in Week 3] we struggled with it. We were good last week 20 to 20 and couldn't punch it in. I felt we did a better job with that tonight. I felt like we were physical. We're getting more physical as the season goes, which is what we want.”
A stiff test awaits this Friday night, as the Spartans will host still-unbeaten Huntingtown. Through four weeks, the Hurricanes have pitched two shutouts and outscored their opponents 147-20, including a 41-0 blanking of Calvert in Week 4. Huntingtown also has its own business to settle, as it dropped an 8-3 decision to St. Charles in the final week of the regular season a year ago.
Against Northern, which hosts Chopticon at 7 p.m. Friday against a Braves team that lost 47-7 to North Point in Week 4, the Spartans were able to roll up over 300 yards on the ground, with Blount-Foster leading the way with 131 and two scores while Batten also rushed for two touchdowns. But Batten knew the team had to tighten things up going forward.
“We're good right now, but we need to step up,” Batten said. “We had a lot of penalties that we have to stop. If we cancel out all the penalties we'll be much better.”