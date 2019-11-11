If there is one thing the St. Charles football team has become used to over the past couple of seasons, it likely is sweating out the final moments of games that carry significant drama down to the last play.
So after opening up a 16-0 lead barely six minutes into Friday night's Class 3A South Region first round contest against the visiting Northern Patriots, it could have pushed the Spartans out of the comfort zone. But by the early fourth quarter, things were a bit more according to form, as the Patriots trailed by just three points and St. Charles ended up holding on for a 24-21 win.
Regardless of how it ultimately came about, the win was a significant one for the Spartans, as it not only avenged an overtime loss to Northern from the 2018 postseason, but also was the first playoff win ever for the program.
St. Charles (8-2 overall), the No. 4 seed in the region, advanced to play at top-seeded Huntingtown at 7 p.m. Friday. Huntingtown (10-0), which defeated eighth-seeded J.M. Bennett of Wicomico County 48-0 in a first-round contest last week, defeated the Spartans 21-20 in the teams' regular season meeting on Oct. 4.
“The first thing I said to them is to really soak this in because they are the group that has done something that can never be done again,” St. Charles head coach Patrick Orndoff said. “They have won the first playoff game in history. They need to be proud of that, but they can't rest on it.
“Personally, it's another win. You show up every night hoping to win. To me, it's just another game that we won. We have a good group of kids that can play some pretty good football. So on to the next one at this point.”
St. Charles opened the game with an impressive 63-yard drive to the end zone. Klayton Batten delivered the possession's key play with a 52-yard rush on a third down-and-9 to set the Spartans up at the Northern 10-yard line. Four plays later, Batten finished the series with a 1-yard rush and then converted his first of three 2-point conversion runs to give the hosts the early 8-0 edge.
After forcing a Northern punt on the ensuing possession and taking over at the Patriots' 30 following a personal foul penalty, Justin Palmer scored on a 30-yard run to push the lead to 16-0 just 6 minutes 18 seconds into the game.
“Quick start, that was our game plan this week,” Batten said. “Quick start and finish the game. The way we started the first quarter we have to finish every quarter. That first quarter was amazing. The line was blocking, everyone was running hard. We were just moving the ball and stopping them on defense.”
Northern (5-5), the region's fifth seed, finally got rolling on its next series, with J.P. Gross reaching pay dirt on a 2-yard run just 42 seconds into the second quarter. Zach Crounse connected with Day'veon Savoy on the ensuing 2-point try to halve the deficit.
Late in the half, Crounse found Gross in the flat towards the right sideline and Gross strolled into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown with just 59 seconds remaining in the half. The Patriots' 2-point attempt failed, leaving them behind 16-14 at the break, but the visitors seemed to carry the momentum and were receiving the ball to open the second half.
But the Spartans struck first in the third quarter, as Nicholas Fennell returned an interception for a score from near midfield to give the hosts some cushion with 3:47 left in the period. With Batten's 2-point rush, St. Charles led 24-14.
“I just played my zone. I've been practicing all week and just trusted myself. That was my first pick six ever,” Fennell said of what was one of the game's critical plays. “We focused in all our practices. We knew what happened last year. We were trying to get out of the past and are just focused on the future.”
Northern ensured there would be some late-game drama, as it pulled to within 24-21 with 8:22 remaining in the fourth. Cody Howard hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Crounse, sticking with the pass after it was deflected to snare it and scoot across the goal line.
Prior to the Northern series, St. Charles had been in position to put the game away, but Batten fumbled just before crossing the goal line for a touchdown and the Patriots recovered in the end zone. The Spartans did not allow their guests to cross midfield over the game's final to secure the program's first postseason victory.
“I feel like there was a lot of really good stuff in the first quarter and then we kind of lulled and then we picked it back up,” Orndoff said. “If Klayton doesn't fumble that ball going in, I feel like we're kind of salting it away, but all credit to them. At that point they made the play, covered that ball, went down the field and made it into a really good game. That's those kids and those coaches. ... We put the ball in our best players' hands and tried to do what we do. We tried to run the ball, make plays with all of our athletes.”
Season ends for Patriots
It was a tough end for Northern, which was a bit unlucky at times this season. Out of the team's five losses, four were by just one score, including its 27-22 regular season shortcoming at St. Charles on Sept. 27. But consistent with the regular season, the Patriots were right in the game until the final whistle.
“To get down 16-0, we were reeling in the beginning of the game,” said Northern head coach Steve Crounse, who finished his third year at the Patriots' helm with the loss. “The kids fought all the way back, made it 16-14 at halftime. We had the ball coming out, so I thought we were in good shape. We just didn't make enough plays in the second half.
“The kids have been resilient all year. The record doesn't indicate that, but the kids have fought and played everybody toe to toe all year. The best teams in the league, we were right there. I'm proud of the effort. ... We have to take another step, finish some of these playoff runs off. But I'm really proud of the seniors, especially the kids who have been with me for three years. They were tasked to fix a broken program. I think we've established ourselves now as a team that is going to show up every Friday night and play their tails off. I'm proud of them for that.”
With a little bit of history now made, St. Charles hopes to add to it by avenging another loss this week at Huntingtown.
“We played that game here earlier in the year and the first half we did not play good football,” Orndoff said, referencing the regular-season meeting with the Hurricanes. “We came out in the second half and put together some good football and made it a game. We got it down to 21-20 with the ball going for two. We put the ball in our best player's hands and came up short. I feel like if we can put together four quarters the way we did the second half, we can have some success.”
“[Defeating Northern] gives us confidence, gives us more urgency to get to the next game and win that game and get to that next game,” added Batten. “This feeling is real good. To beat somebody that beat us last year in the playoffs feels amazing. Next game we have to come out with the same energy.”