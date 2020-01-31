For Leonardtown second-year head coach Tylita Butler, Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game at Northern High School was a culmination of all of the little things her team has been working towards.
“It was a team effort,” Butler said. “From the five on the floor, to the people coming off of the bench, to the individuals on the bench cheering the entire time, that’s what we have been preaching the entire year for us to have a successful game. They finally did those little things, and those little things made big things happen.”
The Raiders were able to overcome an early deficit to earn a 49-44 road win over the Patriots. Leonardtown’s starters scored 22 points, while the bench contributed the other 27 as everyone played a role in the victory.
After the opening quarter, the hosts raced out to a 13-5 advantage over Leonardtown (6-7, 2-4 SMAC Chesapeake) as junior Kaila Pruitt had 11 points for Northern (4-12, 1-5), including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the frame.
In the second quarter, Butler tasked senior Tori Bowles with the defensive assignment to shut down Pruitt and help the Raiders begin their comeback.
“[Pruitt] had 11 of [Northern’s] 13 points to start the game,” Butler said. “I told Tori, ‘you are a senior captain and your role is to shut her down.’ [Pruitt] didn’t score again until that second half. That’s the effort I needed from a player like her to step up and shut someone down who is so dominant like that. Kaila is a junior and she is amazing.”
The Raiders dominated the second quarter of play and outscored the Patriots 17-2. Northern sophomore Savannah Downey scored the only points for the hosts in the frame with less than a minute until halftime, but Leonardtown held a 22-15 edge at the half.
“Kelsey Culbert getting hurt early on because we were already light on the bench was tough, but that’s no excuse,” Northern head coach Brad Kingsbury said. “Leonardtown deserves all of the credit in the world. They played a great game, and we just didn’t get the shots to fall for us.”
In the second half, the teams teams battled back-and-forth for the lead.
The Patriots knotted the score at 25 with 3 minutes 50 seconds left to play in the third quarter on a bucket from junior Camryn Beaver.
Heading into the final quarter, Northern led Leonardtown 33-32. There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter, but the visitors grabbed a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as Raiders junior Rebecca Allen’s bucket with just over 5 minutes left to play put the visitors in front 39-38 and held the lead for the remainder of the contest.
Leonardtown led 49-41 in the final minute before a Pruitt triple with 8 seconds left accounted for the final points of the game.
“Kaila Pruitt is doing a great job for us,” said Kingsbury, whose team is scheduled to host Great Mills at 6 p.m. Wednesday. “Camryn Beaver has been great for us too, and we are just trying to get a little bit better each week.”
Pruitt scored a game-high 28 points and knocked down four three-pointers, while Beaver added eight. Junior Abby Litton scored six and Downey finished with two.
Sophomore Carmen Jackson led the Raiders in scoring off of the bench with an 18-point effort which included four triples.
“Our sophomore shooter [Jackson] has one of the purest shots I’ve ever seen,” said Butler, whose team is slated to host Calvert at 6:30 tonight. “We talk and work with her day in and day out at practice just to be confident and take her shot when she’s on the floor. I give her the green light to shoot any day.”
Seniors Jasmine Carter and Tamara Bush each scored 10 points for the Raiders, while Allen added nine off of the bench and Bowles scored two points.
