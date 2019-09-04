When one looks at the schedule for Northern’s girls soccer team, it’s readily apparent that the Patriots loaded up with about as challenging a regular-season slate as they could.
The final stretch, specifically, sticks out as especially arduous, with games against perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers Huntingtown (Oct. 15) and Leonardtown (Oct. 18) before closing things out with a trip to Owings Mills to play McDonogh on Oct. 19. That sequence of games to finish the regular season would figure to have the Patriots sharp for the postseason.
“That’s what everyone says,” Northern head coach John Battle said, just ahead of the team’s practice on Aug. 29. “That’s the plan.”
Northern did not finish at the top of the SMAC Chesapeake Division standings a year ago, but put things together in the postseason to eventually claim the program’s first state championship, that coming by virtue of a 4-1 decision over Frederick County’s Thomas Johnson in the Class 3A final last Nov. 17.
To be fair, the Patriots weren’t off all too much in the regular season, either, falling only to county rival Huntingtown by a 1-0 count in the teams’ regular season clash. The Hurricanes proceeded to finish an unbeaten regular season and won the SMAC championship game 3-0 over McDonough.
But when Northern and Huntingtown met again in the 3A South Region Section II final, the Patriots advanced after topping the Hurricanes 3-2 in penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer. Three far less dramatic games later, Northern departed Loyola University in Baltimore with its first state championship trophy in its possession.
This season, which begins in earnest for the Patriots in a tournament at Montgomery Blair on Saturday, Northern hopes to pick up where it left off.
“I think we’re all pretty excited to be back playing again,” Northern senior Taylor Tolson said. “I think it’s going to be important to play as a team and try to get that state title again, that would be pretty cool.”
Central to last year’s success, in the opinion of senior Madi Neall, was how well the team members got along. Though the roster has changed a bit with the new season, this year’s group appears to share that characteristic with the team’s previous edition.
“Last year we were a really close-knit team,” Neall said. “We were all great friends, and I feel like this year it’s still pretty close group. I think we’re going to do well this season as long as we keep pushing.”
Fellow senior Eliza McLane concurred with Neall’s assessment.
“Last year I genuinely think the reason we won is we all liked each other a lot,” she said. “We’re all good friends and I think that will happen again if we just continue to grow together.”
The Patriots had the luxury of the now-graduated Kaitlyn Parks, last year’s Calvert County player of the year and now a member of Wake Forest University’s women’s soccer team, in goal over the past four years, and also graduated a few other players who had contributed mightily to the team’s success. But the team also has welcomed several new players that figure to infuse the roster with some new talent.
“We have a few pretty solid freshmen on varsity this year,” said Battle, who also noted the team had a transfer in junior Madelyn Greene, who will start on defense.
The talent the new players are bringing to the program helps to provide some optimism regarding this year’s potential.
“I think the freshmen this year have increased the level of the team’s play,” senior Caroline Stansbury said. “They’ve brought a lot of skills.”
While the playoff format has changed with this season, with the state portion of the postseason expanded from four to eight teams, the road to get there is really no different for Northern. The Patriots reside in Region I of the 3A South along with Huntingtown, meaning that the only one of the county rivals will have the opportunity to advance to the state quarterfinals.
But after the 2018 experience which ended with a new state championship banner on the wall for Northern’s squad, the team is ready to take a shot at getting back there again.
“It was really cool and boosted everyone’s confidence,” senior Ashley Cope said. “We’re looking forward to hopefully going to states again.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly