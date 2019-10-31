During the brief break between the end of regulation and the start of overtime in Tuesday night’s Class 3A South Region I girls soccer final at Huntingtown, Madi Neall and her Northern teammates came up with a plan they figured was sure to deliver the result they wanted.
“When we were about to go on we were all like, ‘We just need to score fast and contain without letting them get to our half,’” Neall said.
And once the whistle blew to start the overtime session, the visiting Patriots did just that.
Northern was able to work the ball down the field in relatively quick fashion and Neall took a cross and deposited it in the net to lift the Patriots to a 2-1 win barely a minute into the extra period. Northern’s win earned the team a spot in the 3A state quarterfinals.
Northern (14-3 overall), now seeded second among the eight 3A state quarterfinalists, will host seventh-seeded C.M. Wright of Harford County, which won the 3A North Region II crown, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It was so exciting,” Neall said of the moment when her shot pushed the Patriots past Huntingtown. “The same thing happened last year. We lost in the regular season and then we beat them in the playoffs at their house. It’s just a good feeling.”
Northern (14-3), the No. 3 seed in 3A South Region I, followed a similar path a season ago on the way to the program’s first-ever state championship. The Patriots won on the road at Huntingtown in essentially the same spot in the postseason in dramatic fashion. A year ago, the teams were scoreless through 100 minutes before Northern won in penalty kicks.
Huntingtown (14-2), which was the top seed in 3A South Region I and had defeated Northern 2-0 when the teams met at Northern just two weeks before, ensured there would not be another scoreless regulation in this year’s playoff meeting when Julia Yuhase sliced through the Patriots’ defense and buried a left-footed kick into the top of the goal to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead roughly nine minutes into the second half.
The goal culminated a long stretch in which the momentum had been tilting in the hosts’ favor, and disheartened the visitors.
“It was disappointing,” Neall said. “That happened in the first game, too. They scored before us. We just knew that we had to contain and get one.”
Northern’s opportunity finally came as the clock ticked to less than 19 minutes remaining in regulation time, when Rachel Deresky was able to corral the ball on a partial breakaway and slip a soft shot off the right post and across the goal line for the equalizer.
A season ago, the Patriots were never again pushed as hard after getting past Huntingtown in what was then the section final, winning their next three games in relatively comfortable fashion to claim the state championship. The team is hoping the next three games will follow a similar script this time around.
“I’m very excited,” Neall said. “Last year was the same thing. We built team chemistry and it’s great to see it going forward.”
Calvert claims 2A South crown
The top-seeded Cavaliers (11-3) defeated the second-seeded Douglass Eagles 18-0 to claim the 2A South Region II title at Calvert on Tuesday night.
Calvert, which took ownership of its first regional championship plaque since 2016 with the victory, advanced to play at Kent Island in the state quarterfinals. Game time is set for 6 tonight.
Everyone contributed in the Cavaliers’ win against their overmatched Prince George’s County foe, with 14 or 15 players scoring in the game, according to Calvert head coach John Baker. Baker was also effusive in his praise of the Eagles’ sportsmanship and camaraderie over the course of the night despite the margin on the scoreboard.
