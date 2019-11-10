FREDERICK — Moments after the final horn and both teams shook hands, the Northern girls soccer team were dancing a few feet away from their bench, a tradition that head coach John Battle gladly embraces.
“That’s our thing that we did last year at the state championship, that’s what they do after every win and they love it,” Battle said.
Northern (16-3 overall) is hoping to have at least more dance party this season as the Patriots are heading back to state championship game after blanking Linganore 2-0 in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Junior Rachel Deresky is one of the big reasons why the Patriots soccer cleats turned into dancing shoes as she tallied both scores for the defending champions.
“This is the best feeling. Last year our school had never won and this year we are just hungry for more,” Deresky said. “We are all just excited to be going back.”
Awaiting the Patriots in the title match will be Wilde Lake of Howard County, which defeated Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County in Saturday’s other state semifinal match. Northern and Wilde Lake will square off at Loyola University in Baltimore, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We got a big target on our back and every game we go out and defend our title,” Battle said. “It’s a very difficult to win back-to-back titles and I am super proud of the girls that we able to get back there.”
Linganore got rolling immediately after kickoff. Two minutes into the game, Northern freshman goalkeeper Emily Cummings came up with a leaping save to keep the game scoreless and the shots from Linganore just kept coming
Linganore midfielder Taylor Ferguson nearly caught the Patriots off-guard when she leaked through the backline, but Cummings was able to make a diving save. That was followed up when Lancers forward Madyson Hill was one-on-one with Ashley Cope down the right side, but Pope was able break up the would be scoring chance.
With 23 minutes left in the first half, Northern freshman Nicole Bissett was able to break though and fire shot from seven yards out, but Linganore goalkeeper Rebecca Marakovitz stonewalled the attempt. Bissett remained aggressive and was able to elude two Lancers defenders and took a shot that bounced off the top crossbar and into the hands of Marakovitz. The game was scoreless at halftime.
“Everybody plays well at these games,” Battle said. “I didn’t think that this would be an easy game, but I think in the second half we could see the momentum changing. We started to play our game, we could feel the game changing in favor.”
Linganore (11-4-1) wasn’t able to get nearly the same quality of offensive chances in the second half with Northern keeping possession and the Lancers on their heels. The offensive pressure of the Patriots finally broke through when senior Madi Neall had a clear shot just inside the box, but was fouled from behind by Linganore’s Nora Salter.
A penalty kick was awarded to the Patriots. Deresky took the shot and calmly buried the score in the lower right corner of the net to break the stalemate with 18 minutes 9 seconds left in the game.
“I just tried to step up and tune everything out,” Deresky said. “I was just focused, it was right here, right now and I just tried to relax and take a deep breath.”
Eight minutes later, Deresky would strike again. This time she used some fancy footwork to dribble the ball past two Lancers defenders and deposited the ball into the net from 10 yards out.
“We knew that [Linganore] was a defensive team, they don’t give up a lot of goals and they really packed it in,” Battle said. “We just had to figure it out and just had to be patient.”
Trailing 2-0, Linganore desperately tried to push the ball past the backline of Northern only to be met by Cope and Taylor Tolson, spoiling any potential Lancers rally.
Having experience from last season by playing on the big stage of the state championship will be an added bonus for the Patriots, who return 14 players. The Patriots, who have looked forward to this moment all season, are ready to take the field again at Loyola.
“The atmosphere is so cool there and it’s going to be a lot fun,” Deresky said. “We can’t wait to go back.”