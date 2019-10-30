Judging by the records, Friday afternoon’s Class 3A South Region I girls soccer game between Northern and North Point figured to be a competitive encounter between two of the top teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
But that was not to be, as Northern scored early and often in an 8-0 victory over the undermanned Eagles. The third-seeded Patriots advanced to play in the region final at top-seeded Huntingtown on Tuesday afternoon.
A season ago, Northern and Huntingtown met at the same time and Northern prevailed in penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless deadlock through 100 minutes. The Patriots were never challenged to that degree again as they rolled to the 3A state championship.
On Friday, Rachel Deresky scored less than five minutes in to give the visitors a lead they would never relinquish. Deresky proceeded to complete a hat trick in the first half and finished the game with four goals.
The quick start may have been just what the doctor ordered for Northern (13-3 overall), which had dropped its last three regular season games before opening the playoffs with a win against sixth-seeded St. Charles in the region quarterfinals last Wednesday.
“I think we started really well,” Deresky said. “We’ve been starting kind of flat the last couple games, but we came out really fast this game. I think it paid off. We got a quick goal.”
Deresky, a junior, had scored what was believed to be a new career record for goals by a SMAC player in the St. Charles game. She found the net six times in that game to record her 109th goal, besting the previous standard by a goal.
“It was very exciting and super-unexpected,” she said of the record. “I had just found out I had a chance to break it. I’m super-appreciative to my coaches and my teammates for helping me.”
Against the second-seeded Eagles, Sarah Eliff also scored twice, while Kayla Turner and Julia Eliff contributed a goal each.
The loss was a particularly rough conclusion for a young North Point team which had played very well through the majority of the season. After dropping back-to-back games to Calvert and Huntingtown early in the campaign, the Eagles (10-4) reeled off nine straight wins before losing to Leonardtown in overtime in the SMAC championship game on Oct. 21. Then, missing some key pieces on Friday, the curtain fell on the Eagles’ season.
But whatever the circumstances, North Point head coach Kiante Webb was pleased with the season his team produced and did not want anything to detract from the effort Northern put forth on Friday afternoon.
“Yes, that was a very tough way to end our season, but I don’t want to take away any of the hard work that Northern has put in to advance to the next round of the playoffs,” Webb said. “I will not use the excuse of us being undermanned and full of injuries, but this season was a very special season for this young group of mainly sophomores and one senior. It was a growing process, but a season that also let everyone know that the North Point girls soccer team is a fierce very young team that is paving the way for them to become a very special group for the next two to three years to come.
“This year was about mental focus and growth and I think those young ladies went above and beyond what was expected of us. Our future is very bright, and I look forward to a state championship run next season.”
