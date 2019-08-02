Northern High School graduate Nolan Dennes only swam two seasons for the Patriots, but he established himself as a leader for the program, according to Northern head swim coach Maggie O’Grady.
“With his initial debut in the 2019 season, Nolan brought an immense and unique amount of hard work and talent to the program,” O’Grady said. “By maintaining a healthy balance of fun, he established himself as a leader on the Patriots swim team.”
Dennes’ hard work and leadership in the pool was rewarded on June 21 when he inked his national letter of intent to swim in college for NCAA Division I Youngstown State University in Ohio.
“After my official visit and meeting the coach, I really liked his attitude about being a student-athlete, training philosophy and approach to competition,” Dennes said. “YSU hasn’t had a men’s swim team in 30 years and just hired a brand-new coach. The opportunity to start up a new program was very enticing. With new leadership under former Ohio State head football coach Jim Tressel as the new president, the school has re-committed itself to excellence.”
In 2006, Dennes’ parents Emily and Nate Dennes wanted to find an indoor activity for their son to do in the winter due to the cold temperatures in Kansas where they lived.
“We signed Nolan up for year-round swim lessons,” Nate Dennes said. “His coach recognized his natural talent and encouraged us to sign him up for the Derby Dolphins, which was a summer swim team. [Nolan] first swam competitively in the summer of 2007 at the age of 7. His first season was a bit rough at times, but he amazingly took third place overall at a championship meet.”
When Nolan Dennes entered high school, he wanted to pursue other sports such as football and basketball, so he put swimming on hold. As a sophomore at Northern, Dennes swam his first year in high school under former Patriots head swim coach Carrie Bradley before swimming his senior year under O’Grady.
“Nolan is the first athlete that I have had the opportunity to coach that will attend a Division I school in the fall. Our camaraderie that we saw last season is something I hope he continues to see at Youngstown,” O’Grady said. “I carry an immense amount of pride in his swimming this past season. As a coach, I will continue to educate myself to ensure our athletes are given every opportunity they can beyond high school.”
Nolan Dennes suffered a ruptured appendix at the start of his senior season that sidelined him for six weeks from practices and meets, but he didn’t let that stop him from coming back to help lead the Patriots to the Class 3A-2A-1A South Region swim title.
“Swimming at Northern taught me to put others and the success and wellness of the team over myself,” Dennes said. “My best memory [from high school swim] was winning the regional championship in my senior year.”
As a sophomore in his first year swimming at Northern, Dennes was named the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swimmer of the year. He holds a school record in the 100-yard butterfly and is part of a 200 medley relay team that holds a school record as well.
“From a coaching perspective, Nolan brought a positive, hard working energy to our practices everyday,” O’Grady said.
This summer, Dennes swam for the Kings Landing Lionfish under O’Grady to help prepare himself for the college level.
“Coach O’Grady has been instrumental in developing workouts for me this summer,” he said. “My college coach is going to utilize me as a sprinter, so the workouts have been aimed at maximizing short bursts.”
On August 15, Dennes will move into campus and plans to study exercise science.
“I am very excited to be a part of a new and growing team,” he said. “There is lots to prove and as a team. We will grow together and form a bond to leave an everlasting legacy at YSU.”
Nate Dennes added: “Nolan has a God-given talent, but he has worked incredibly hard for many years. He overcame several injuries which could have given him an excuse to quit, but he chose to persevere and fight. Emily and I are very proud of Nolan for staying the course and incredibly excited for the opportunity he has in front of him.”
