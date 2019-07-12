Northern High School graduate Brandon Sulhoff already made an impact on the men’s lacrosse team at Robert Morris University as a freshman.
“Brandon had a tremendous freshman campaign for us,” Colonials head coach Andrew McMinn said. “As a first year guy, it was extremely impressive that he was able to bring a consistent, veteran-like effort that it takes to be successful at this level.”
Sulhoff played in 14 of the team’s 17 games at left attack in his freshman campaign of NCAA Division I college lacrosse.
“My first year [playing for Robert Morris] was one to remember for sure. As a freshman, you don’t see as much time on the field like you do in high school,” Sulhoff said. “That didn’t stop me from being the best that I could though. Playing at this level is everything I’ve ever wanted. I have former teammates that say it’s a grind, but I love what I do everyday, so it motivates me.”
In the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals against Mount St. Mary’s, Sulhoff was given an opportunity to shine on the field. He came through with a clutch goal for his team in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. Robert Morris went on to win that semifinal contest and the conference championship to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
“When I was put in the game, I knew what I had to do. I was anxious to make a play for my team at a clutch time like that,” Sulhoff said. “I was put into the game for a reason and I proved to my team that I can make a play when it matters. Having little playing time, I felt I needed to take advantage of my opportunity and I came out successful. I’m grateful for the trust my coaches and teammates have in me when I’m playing.”
Robert Morris (Pa.) lost to Virginia, the eventual national champions, 19-10 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on May 11 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“Robert Morris has that culture that you want to be around. It truly brings the best out of you and it shows in the weight room and on the field,” Sulhoff said. “The season started off rough and people find it hard to believe that we were 1-7. But, with our efforts we won eight straight games to win the NEC championship and that is a feeling I will never forget as well.”
Before his college days, Sulhoff was an integral part of the Northern Patriots lacrosse program which captured a state championship in 2017 under former head coach Joe Casalino.
“Brandon never took a rep off at practice or didn’t give his full effort in a game,” Casalino said. “His work ethic is so strong. He rarely said much, but he was so reliable on and off the field, setting the standard for our program.”
Sulhoff graduated Northern in 2018 and was a two-time All American.
“My experience playing for Northern was the reason I wanted to play college lacrosse,” Sulhoff said. “Without Northern, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Casalino stepped down this summer as the head coach of the Patriots, but his coaching has had a lasting impact on his former players.
“Coach Joe taught me a lot of important things on and off the field. I learned that being a coachable player comes from having the composure when you make a mistake. If you can’t be a coachable player, you won’t improve. He also taught us to have fun no matter what situation we were in. Playing fast is important at this level and I thank him for pushing us everyday to play to our best ability as fast as we could.”
This summer, Sulhoff hopes to improve different aspects of his game in order to have a successful sophomore season when he returns to campus in late August.
“I want to improve my conditioning, which is one of the most important aspects of lacrosse as well as my dodging and spacing on the field,” Sulhoff said. “Off-ball movement is important for my position as well, so I want to improve on that for this season. I stay in shape [during the summer] by just playing lacrosse as much as I can. I currently play in a men’s league and it gives me the opportunity to try new things and make mistakes that I can learn from.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2