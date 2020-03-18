Northern High School has been a powerhouse in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference in recent years when it comes to distance runners in cross country and track and field. A few have begun to make a name for themselves competing at the college level.
Northern graduate Charlie Sweeney is currently a redshirt sophomore at NCAA Division II Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.
“I had always wanted to get out of Maryland for college, and spent a lot of time on visits in Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. I had sent a couple emails to schools in California and Colorado as well,” Sweeney said. “I took a visit out to Colorado on spring break of my junior year of high school with my mom. When I went to Western, I really liked the small town feel that Gunnison had. When my mom and I went anywhere in town, we never felt unwelcomed and people seemed excited to see us even though we had never met them before.”
Western Colorado was able to offer Sweeney what he was looking for when it came to academics as well athletics.
“[Western] just started a “3+2” Exercise and Sport Science program, meaning I could finish my undergraduate studies in three years and the last two years would be graduate school. This meant I could finish my five years at Western with a Master’s Degree,” Sweeney said. “Since I had planned on redshirting my first year to get acclimated to the altitude and college running and academics, this worked out perfectly.”
In his first season of indoor track, Sweeney was named the freshman of the year for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“I think that my story is pretty straightforward, but the biggest thing that has helped me get to where I am today is my mental approach to not just running, but life in general,” Sweeney said. “I like to go into the majority of things I do or want to accomplish with the ‘why not me’ mindset. A lot of things along the way have scared me or have seemed like out of the possibilities to happen, but not placing a limit on anything has helped me reach goals that I never would have thought were possible in high school.”
In just about two years of competing in college, Sweeney is already a five-time All-American in cross country, indoor track for the 5K and outdoor track for the 5K and 10K.
“For running, competing in college is just more intense I would say [compared to high school]. The mileage is higher, the people are faster, and the things done outside of running to benefit myself such as lifting, recovery, etc. is done more intensely,” Sweeney said. “In high school, I had a general idea of what I needed to do to be successful, but being so young to the sport I often hesitated and my coach did not want to burn me out, so my training was limited.
“Along with this, I have run at much bigger meets than I would have ever imagined. I have qualified for the national meet five out of a possible five times, traveled places far away to race and raced against people across all three divisions as well as professionals. Running is running, and a lot of success depends on what you do outside of it to make the most out of training.”
Sweeney is working hard to become the best runner he can be while competing in college.
“I would say my short-term goals and long-term goals have a lot of overlap. My all-time goal is to be an individual national champion. Along with this, I strive every day to be making progress and to continue running successfully,” Sweeney said. “I always want to make my family proud of me and represent them to the best of my ability. I want to be known as one of the greatest runners at Western Colorado University. Lastly, I want to take running as far as I can, whether that is a professional running contract for a shoe company, or all the way to the Olympic stage.”
Sweeney’s younger sister, Abby Sweeney, is ready for a fresh start in her sophomore year of college after transferring to Northwest Missouri University State University.
“I originally chose to go to East Carolina University and just transferred [to Northwest Missouri State] in January 2020,” Abby Sweeney said. “I chose to come here for a fresh start after having a tough freshman year at ECU. What really drew me in was the coach, team and the opportunities.”
Abby Sweeney, a Northern graduate, is excited to compete at the NCAA Division II level as the Bearcats are members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
“Competing at the college level is different from Northern because you are on your own more,” Abby Sweeney said. “You don’t always run against the same people at meets like in high school either. Sometimes the starts of the races, even the longer ones, are more aggressive than in high school.”
She has had a rough start to her collegiate career due to injuries.
“After being out of running due to injuries and health issues, my short-term goals are to stay healthy and injury free as I work back into running. In the long term, I would like to compete at nationals,” Abby Sweeney said. “College running has been a crazy ride so far, and it’s just the beginning. There are things that I didn’t think would happen, and never did I expect to be where I am, but I couldn’t be happier with all of the lessons I have learned so far.”
