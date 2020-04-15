Northern graduates Deresky, Holland continue careers in college

Sarah Deresky and Jasmine Holland had outstanding careers competing at Northern High School.
College has the duo in different directions with Deresky thousands of miles away at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado, while Holland stayed near home to compete at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Deresky chose Air Force for many reasons.
“First, I will be able to serve in the Air Force after graduation, which is important to me. It also allows me to know that I will have a secure job after graduation,” she said. “USAFA has one of the best engineering programs in the country, which I was interested in because of my major. I love the opportunity to train at altitude on the hundreds of trails and running paths in Colorado. The location is also a major positive because I do a lot of hiking and camping during my free time. Even though going to a military academy is a challenge, the reason I stay and I am so happy and successful is because of my teammates and friends who push me to be better every single day.”
Deresky, a sophomore from Dunkirk, was part of an Air Force cross country team that placed second at the Mountain West Conference championships in Logan, Utah on Nov. 1 then followed up with a third-place finish at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships two weeks later in Salt Lake City and ended the season with an eighth-place finish at the NCAA championships in Terre Haute, Indiana on Nov. 23.
“Two of my teammates became D-I All-Americans this season and I couldn’t be more proud to train with them,” she said. “This was our highest finish in program history, and the highest national ranking that any women’s sports team from any of the U.S. service academies has ever had.”
Deresky ran the 1 mile run and 3,000-meter events at the Mountain West championships and was ranked in the top 10 for sophomores in the conference in the mile event. The sophomore focuses on the 1,500 and 3,000-meter steeplechase during the outdoor track and field season, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“My short-term goals are just to continue training hard and make myself better every day, week and month,” she said. “Long term, I am hoping to qualify for the NCAA regional meet and then one day: NCAA championships.”
Deresky said that competing at the college level is “quite a bit different from NHS.”
“I was fortunate enough to have an excellent coach in high school, so I was more ready to adapt to the increased training and intensity of college running compared to a lot of other college freshman,” she said. “Coach [Josh] Dawson prepared me well, so I had a solid foundation going into college running, but a big difference is a large increase in mileage and a lot more hours in the weight room or cross training (either on the bike or in the pool). The intensity level steps up drastically in college compared to high school and I spend twice as much time training now than I did in high school.”
Holland added: “Although in college we practice at a later time and our workouts are a little bit more intense, I think coach Dawson did a really good job at preparing me to compete at the college level. We have slightly higher expectations at the college level, but coach Dawson set the bar pretty high in high school.”
Holland, a freshman from Owings, chose UMBC not just because of its closeness to home.
“I chose the go here for college because not only was it close to home, but I am a pre-nursing major and the school has a great partnership with the University of Maryland School of Nursing. UMBC’s campus was not too big and not too small and there were tons of resources for students as well as for student-athletes.”
Holland finished fourth in the long jump (5.61 meters) and fourth in the triple jump (11.85) at the America East Conference championships in Boston in late February.
“As a triple jumper, I was able to break the school record set in 2016 and then break my own record two more times,” she said.
UMBC placed fifth overall as a team at the America East championships. The Retrievers’ 3,200 relay team, which included senior Bridgett Redding (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown), won the event in a school-record time of 9 minutes 4.36 seconds. Redding also medaled in the 800, placing fifth (2:13.63), and freshman Sierra Butler (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown) was 10th in the shot put (11.81).
“My short-term goals would be to finish this semester with a higher GPA than the one from the fall semester and to bond more with my teammates,” Holland said. “My long-term goals would be to eventually become a leader as a member on the team. Obviously, I would love to jump further, but that will come will training and staying healthy on and off of the track.”
