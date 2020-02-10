As the seconds waned in overtime during Friday night's Chesapeake Cup hockey final between the Northern Patriots and the Huntingtown Hurricanes, it appeared a shootout would be required to decide the title.
Northern goaltender Riley Robeson, for one, was not really looking forward to spending the extra time on the ice at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
“It was a long game. I was really tired and a little hungry,” Robeson said. “A shootout would have been a lot of stress on me and a lot of players, too. I know they wanted it, especially with all the seniors leaving this year. It was really important to them.”
Fortunately enough for Robeson and his teammates, they were able to finish the job without a shootout, as Wesley Crofoot hammered home a rebound with just 23.1 seconds remaining after a Gavin Glaubitz shot ricocheted off the post right to him to lift the Patriots to a 4-3 victory. The win earned Northern its second consecutive Chesapeake Cup title and third in the last four seasons.
“I took it from one of their defensemen and passed it to Ryan Keller. He made a beautiful pass to Gavin, and I think he hit the post and it squirted right out to me,” Crofoot said of the game-ending play. “I just hit it as hard as I could and it went in. It was just great. I was so tired and I was glad we got the win.”
Early on, Huntingtown (10-2 overall) had the momentum after killing off a first-period 5-on-3 and then taking a 1-0 lead on Dylan Jenkins' goal with 2 minutes 9 seconds left in the opening frame. But Northern (8-2-2) responded in the second period with goals by first Glaubitz and then Crofoot, the latter coming 5:44 into the period to give the Patriots their first lead at 2-1.
Momentum swung back in the Hurricanes' favor in the third period, as another Jenkins goal tied the score with 9:42 remaining before Matthew Waddell scored a power-play goal with 6:29 left to put Huntingtown back in front. But Glaubitz chipped in the tying goal with 3:30 left to play to send the game to overtime.
“It was a good game, back and forth, the momentum kept swinging,” Northern head coach Erik Larsen said. “I think we had a lot of good opportunities to start off with. I think the momentum changed when we had the 5 on 3 and couldn't score. When the other team kills off a 5 on 3, it's usually a momentum change for them. We felt it, and then they scored after that.
“The guys were resilient and came back. We tied it up and it was back and forth from there. We were down towards the end and tied it up. I think we had most of the opportunities in the overtime and just kept it going. [Huntingtown goaltender Brody White] was coming up big, but they just kept shooting and got it in.”
The Patriots were happy to get the game-winner in overtime and avoid having the game decided by a shootout.
“Yeah, 100%,” Glaubitz said. “We know their goalie is good and he's good on breakaways. He always stuffs me on breakaways. He's a very good player, but we also have a very good [goalie] in the shootout, so we weren't exactly nervous, but it's a relief so we don't have all the pressure on one person at a time. It's a team game, and that's what we did in overtime. We won as a team. All three forwards touching the puck, getting an assist, getting a goal. That's how you play hockey.”
Glaubitz and Crofoot had matching stat lines, each scoring twice and adding one assist. Reston Potter had two assists for the Patriots, while Eric Scheleur, Dylan Kuhstoss and Keller contributed an assist each, while Robeson made 24 saves in net for Northern.
Jenkins scored two goals for Huntingtown, while Waddell scored one. Jack Ronan had a pair of helpers, while Colin Browning and Akhil Patel each had one assist. White was busy in net, making 41 saves for the Hurricanes.
Finishing as the top two teams in the Maryland Student Hockey League's Southern Conference, both in the regular season and in the conference tournament, both Northern and Huntingtown earned a spot in the upcoming state tournament. But for the Patriots, repeating as the Chesapeake Cup champions was special.
“It was just great,” said Crofoot, one of the team's eight seniors. “We had so many fans and supporters come out from our school. It was just a great experience, to be honest. This was my second year playing with the team, and it was great to end like that.”
“It's huge,” added Glaubitz, another of the team's seniors. “This was most likely my last high school game, I don't think I'll be able to make the first states game. This is the way to go out. I've won three in my four years in high school, lost once in the semifinals, and I have a great team and it was great to play with those guys. ... That's why Northern hockey is so great. I get to play with my friends and we get to win.”