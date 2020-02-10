Northern 0 2 1 1
Huntingtown 1 0 2 0
Goals: Northern (Crofoot 2, G. Glaubitz 2); Huntingtown (Jenkins 2, Waddell)
Saves: Norrthern (Robeson 24); Huntingtown (White 41)
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: February 10, 2020 @ 4:12 pm
