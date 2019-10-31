Northern 0 1 1
Huntingtown 0 1 0
Goals: Northern (Deresky, Neall), Huntingtown (Yuhase)
Saves: Northern (Cummings 10); Huntingtown (Drummond 3)
October 31, 2019
