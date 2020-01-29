Huntingtown 1 0 0
Northern 2 0 2
Goals: Huntingtown (Ronan); Northern (C. Glaubitz, Kolaja, G. Glaubitz, Crofoot)
Saves: Huntingtown (White 42); Northern (Robeson 38)
