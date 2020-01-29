Heading into Friday night’s game against the Huntingtown Hurricanes, the immediate goal for Northern’s hockey team was to gain the momentum right from the opening face-off.
So 4 minutes and 28 seconds in, the Patriots found themselves down a goal after the Hurricanes found the net first on a Jack Ronan tally. But that did little to deter Northern, as the team did settle in to gain the momentum and scored four unanswered goals the rest of the way in defeating its county rival 4-1 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
The victory avenged a 5-4 loss to Huntingtown the Patriots had suffered on Dec. 13.
Camden Glaubitz scored the tying goal less than a minute after Ronan’s score, while Ian Kolaja found the net in the latter stages of the first period to put the Patriots in front to stay.
“Our goal was to get the momentum early. I think we had all the momentum to start off with,” Northern head coach Erik Larsen said. “Huntingtown got a good bounce and scored first, but I give my guys credit, it didn’t slow them down. They came right back and scored and we held the momentum pretty much the rest of the game.
“It was important to get the momentum back. Camden scored and did really well. Other players kept it going afterwards, and Riley [Robeson] had a really good game in net for us.”
Neither team scored in the second period, but Northern (6-1-2) padded its lead early in the third period on Gavin Glaubitz’s power-play goal with 11:30 remaining the game. Wesley Crofoot provided the final dagger, adding a shorthanded tally with 6:22 left to play to increase the Patriots’ advantage to 4-1.
Northern hit the ice on Friday feeling it had something to prove, with some of the pregame chatter insinuating the Patriots did not have a complete team, according to Gavin Glaubitz. The team’s inspired effort against the Hurricanes, which included four different goal scorers, served to help dispel that.
“I knew all my teammates, my goalie and everybody around us, it was just going to fuel them up,” Gavin Glaubtiz said. “Sure enough, we scored four goals on their goalie and all four were by different skaters. That’s just how we play hockey. We did great defensively. ... It was just an all-around great game and we had great fans tonight.”
Reston Potter, Eric Scheleur, Ryan Keller and both Camden and Gavin Glaubitz contributed with assists for the Patriots as they sealed up a second-place regular season finish in the Maryland Student Hockey League Southern Conference.
“I think this locks us into second place, which is what we wanted,” Larsen said. “That was important in trying to make it to states. ... It was important for us to do all we could to keep our chances of going to states. That was our incentive.”
The win also provided the Patriots with confidence they can more than hang with Huntingtown (8-1), which had entered the game still unbeaten.
The teams could collide again in the upcoming Chesapeake Cup tournament. Northern is scheduled to complete its regular season this coming Friday against Charles County Co-Op (5-3-1) at the Capital Clubhouse at 6:45 p.m.
“This is huge, especially if we want to play for the Chesapeake Cup and win it again,” Gavin Glaubitz said. “We’ve won it two times in the last three years, and we’d probably have to play them and now we know we can beat them. We just have to do what we have to do each game. I have a great team around me.”
Huntingtown, which has the top spot in the conference sewn up, closes its regular season at the Capital Clubhouse at 5 p.m. Friday against the Chesapeake Lightning.
“Northern played a superb game from start to finish,” Huntingtown head coach Uday Patel said. “We did not match their intensity and it showed on the scoreboard. We had a few bright moments but that was it, nothing sustained. We will rebound and be much better the next time we take the ice.”
In other Southern Conference action on Friday night, Central Maryland (4-4-1) defeated Chesapeake (1-8), 11-1. Matthew Cranford scored three goals for the victors, while Gustav Helm Kurz, Andrew Yermal and Griffin Klein scored two each. Cody Compton and William Palmer both scored a goal to round out the scoring.
Mark Morgan scored the only goal for Chesapeake, which is a team comprised of players from Calvert, Chopticon, Great Mills and La Plata high schools.
