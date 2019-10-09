Northern 4, Patuxent 3
Patuxent 2 1
Northern 2 2
Goals: Patuxent (Robles 2, Davis); Northern (B. Pigg 3, R. Pigg)
Saves: Patuxent (Saenz 12); Northern (Ellis 7)
