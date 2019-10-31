COLLEGE PARK — Among the contingent of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golfers who arrived at the University of Maryland golf course on Wednesday for the first day of the Class 4A-3A state golf tournament, two-time defending girls champion Bailey Davis of North Point and defending boys champion Eddie Coffren of Northern loom serious threats to repeat.
Davis finished Wednesday’s round with a 2-under-par 69 and tied for first place with among the large group of girls who teed off. Coffren battled through a rough patch to finish the day with a 73, tied for 10th in boys while only three shots off the lead of Dugan McCabe (Walt Whitman) and Aaron Sorkin (Westminster). Older sister Elizabeth Coffren, a University of Delaware recruit, struggled throughout the day and completed the opening round with an 81, 12 shots off the co-leaders.
“If it wasn’t for my tee shots, my score could have been a few strokes lower,” said Davis, who has already verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for golf in 2021. “My irons and my putting were both really good today. I made a lot of putts, but my drives and my irons off the tee were not very good today.”
Davis and the Coffren siblings will return for Monday’s second round to compete for individual honors, but Northern’s chances for the team title were eliminated when Joseph Mueller and Bryce Moore both recorded identical rounds of 100. Huntingtown’s Jayson Brunclik finished the day with a 96, while Great Mills’ Connor Eagan had a 105 and both will also not return for Monday’s second round.
The first day of the 4A-3A tournament were originally scheduled for Monday with the finals slated for Wednesday, but heavy rains over the weekend forced the Monday round to get postponed to Wednesday. More expected rains overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday forced the second round to get moved to 10 a.m. Monday at Maryland, five days later than initially planned.
“I was happy with the way that I finished the round,” Eddie Coffren said. “At one time I was 5-over and I finished the round only 2-over and only [three] shots off the lead. My drives were good, but my irons were not. I have a tournament in North Carolina this weekend, then I will come back here [Monday] and look to shoot better than I did today.”
While both Davis and Eddie Coffren were both relatively pleased with their rounds on Wednesday, Elizabeth Coffren, a Northern senior, was visibly upset after walking off the ninth green, her last hole of the day after she and Davis both started on No. 10. In her three previous years at the state tournament, Coffren had been in contention for the state title heading into the second day, but her chances of attaining that elusive first state title vanished on Wednesday.
“I was really disappointed with the way I played today,” Elizabeth Coffren said. “I could not make any putts. I was just off today. It’s disappointing knowing this was my senior year and my last state tournament. Playing with Bailey is always fun. She’s a great player and she played great today, but today definitely did not go as planned for me.”
Davis finished the day tied for first with Churchill’s Kaylin Yeoh at 69, with Richard Montgomery’s Emma Chen and Alyssa Cong next in third and fourth, respectively, at 72 and 73.
Three other players are tied for fifth at 74, while Coffren is tied for 15th at 81 and will not be joining Davis and Yeoh in the lead group on Monday.
Churchill of Montgomery County topped the team standings on Wednesday with a combined score of 295, one shot better than fellow county rival Wootton (296) and four shots in front of Urbana (299). Sherwood (306), Mountain Ridge (307), Whitman (309), Centennial (310) and Richard Montgomery (314) also made the cut to contend for the team title on Monday. Northern finished with a four-player score of 354.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1