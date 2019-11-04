COLLEGE PARK — Long after they had officially garnered their respective boys and girls individual state titles on Monday afternoon at the University of Maryland golf course, North Point High School junior and La Plata High School junior Gavin Ganter awaited their medal presentations amid rapidly looming darkness.
Davis secured her third consecutive Class 4A-3A girls state title by finishing the two-day outing with a total of 145, two strokes better than four other female golfers from two Montgomery County schools. Ganter garnered the 2A-1A boys title with a two-day total of 149, one shot better than Ethan Wolbert of Winters Mill.
"I really didn't play my best round today, but I kept fighting through it," said Davis, who has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for 2021. "The winds were tough today and my putting was not as good as it was the first day. Even though I have committed to Tennessee, I still put a lot of my pressure on myself to do well."
Davis owned a three-stroke lead heading into the last hole and after encountering trouble approaching the 18th green, veering well left into the high grass, she was able to get within a foot for a tap-in putt that enabled her to finish two strokes better than Kaylin Yeoh and Hannah Kim of Churchill and Emme Chen and Alyssa Cong of Richard Montgomery.
"All the girls in my group played really well today and they kept the pressure on me," Davis said. "I made smart decisions, but I didn't always take good shots. But it meant a lot to me to win a third straight state title. I put pressure on myself to do well."
Ganter arrived in contention for two state titles. Part of a Warriors quartet that also included Trevor Simpson, Jake Gleason and Jake Ellis, Ganter finished the two-day event with a 149. La Plata (662) finished three strokes behind both Oakdale and Linganore for the 2A-1A team title, with Oakdale winning the crown in a four-hole playoff amid impending darkness.
"Conditions were a little tougher today with the wind, but I thought I played through it OK," Ganter said. "I only had one birdie [compared to 6 in the opening round] and only one double bogey, so the pars kept me in it."
Ganter may have departed with the 2A-1A title as boys medalist, but the Warriors were only spectators as Linganore and Oakdale, both of Frederick County, headed to the first tee for the start of what turned out to be a four-hole sudden death playoff for the 2A-1A boys team title. Being turned away at the altar on the second day of the state tournament has become a common theme for Warriors head coach Dave Russell.
"I'm definitely the bridesmaid in this tournament," Russell said. "I've been here 15 times and three times I've been second and now this year third. I thought Gavin played tremendously today. He made a lot of good shots in some really tough conditions today. We'll come back here next year and try again."
Northern siblings Eddie Coffren and Elizabeth Coffren were not among the lead group, but both dropped strokes on the second day while many other scores were inflated by the windy conditions. Eddie Coffren finished third in the 4A-3A boys title chase with a two-day total of 144, just three strokes behind Jake Griffin of Montgomery County's Walter Johnson.
"I thought I played better today than I did the first day," said Eddie Coffren, who arrived as the defending boys 4A-3A state champion. "It was definitely very windy out there, but I made some good shots. I played a club up on most holes to try to stay out of the wind. My putting was better today, but I still needed to make a few more putts."
Elizabeth Coffren was virtually in tears following her opening round of 81 last Wednesday and she arrived with basically no chance of attaining the girls 4A-3A state title on Monday. She also battled through the conditions to finish with a 77, only one shot above Davis on the day and appeared far more content with her second-round effort.
"I definitely played a lot better today," Elizabeth Coffren said. "The winds were definitely a factor. I still did not putt very well. I have a two-day tournament coming up this weekend and then I will see about playing in some other tournaments. But my main goal is to get stronger before next season [at the University of Delaware]."