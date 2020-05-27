Northern senior Coffren returns to the golf course

Although she was among the hundreds of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference senior student-athletes who were unable to return to school for the last two months of their final semester, Northern High School’s Elizabeth Coffren stayed busy working part-time and getting to the golf course occasionally.
Last weekend while millions of Americans headed to the beaches or found ways to relax closer to home amid the easing restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Coffren ventured to the Country Club of Salisbury in North Carolina to compete in the three-day Peggy Kirk Bell Tournament. Coffren struggled the first two rounds and did not make the cut to play on Monday.
“I was pulling everything off the tee,” said Coffren, who finished the two rounds with a 20-over-par total of 162, tied for 57th overall. “So, I wasn’t able to get close enough to make putts and I ended up three-putting a lot of holes. It was good to finally get out and play in a tournament. I’m hoping to play in one or two more tournaments this summer.”
Coffren, who was among the top female golfers in SMAC throughout her playing days at Northern and was typically among the upper echelon at the Class 4A-3A state girls tournament at the University of Maryland each fall, had returned to the links at South River Golf Course in Anne Arundel County when that course reopened on May 7.
After shooting an 80 on the first day, Coffren returned for the second round in one of the early groups on Sunday morning. Although she had finished the opening round on a good note, shooting just 1-over par on the back nine, she failed to sustain that momentum in Sunday’s second round and finished the day with an 82 for a two-day total of 162.
“This was my fourth year of playing in this tournament,” said Coffren, who is heading to the University of Delaware this fall to continue her golf career. “So, I really didn’t learn anything new about the course. It was just really wet when we played on Saturday, but I played better on the back nine and I was looking forward to coming back on Sunday.”
Coffren finished the first day with a 9-over-par 80 and was tied for 58th in the field of 62 girls that started the tournament, three of whom withdrew after the opening round. The Northern senior admitted she was mildly nervous at the outset having not played in a tournament in a while, but gradually got more comfortable with the course on the back nine.
“I had not played in a tournament in five months, so I was a little nervous in the beginning,” Coffren said of Saturday’s round. “I didn’t hit the ball well off the tee initially and I didn’t stay in a lot of fairways. My chipping and putting saved me. I was only one over on the back nine.”
Coffren noted that she could play in one or two more tournaments this summer before heading to Delaware. She has already committed to compete in the North & South Women’s Amateur Tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina July 14-18., which would be her final event before leaving for Delaware.
