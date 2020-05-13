Northern senior Fleming headed to Maryland for football

Although he was among the hundreds of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference athletes who were not able to participate in a spring sport due to coronavirus pandemic, Northern High School senior Rex Fleming has already made plans for the fall at the University of Maryland as a preferred walk-on for the football team.
Fleming played the past three seasons under coach Steve Crounse, who is next heading to DeMatha High School to become the offensive coordinator for the Stags’ football team. During his playing days with the Patriots, Fleming played quarterback, wide receiver and safety and will be heading to Maryland to play safety or outside linebacker.
“My freshman year at Northern we were only 1-9 and we were kind of a joke,” Fleming said. “But then coach Crounse came in and established the program again. My last three seasons playing with coach Crounse were really amazing and my senior year last fall was a great year for me. I could not have asked for a better senior year.”
Fleming had essentially split his time between offense and defense over his last three years with the Patriots, seeing time at quarterback, wide receiver and safety. Eventually he yielded the signal calling duties to Zach Crounse, who is staying at Northern for his final two seasons, and became comfortable playing in the Patriots’ secondary.
“I got a little time at quarterback my junior year, but I really enjoyed playing wide receiver,” Fleming said. “But I really felt at home playing linebacker and safety. My idol was [late Washington Redskins’ safety] Sean Taylor. He just played the position with so much passion and so much intensity. I want to be able to bring that same type of play with me to every game at Maryland.”
Fleming also wrestled for all four seasons and was a member of the boys lacrosse team the previous three seasons and was eagerly looking forward to a fourth one that was finally officially nixed on April 28 by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. But while the spring season was on hold, Fleming stayed mentally and physically fit through a variety or workouts.
Crounse, who won a Class 2A state title during his long tenure at Patuxent before taking the helm at Northern for the previous three seasons, is pleased to see Fleming get a chance to display his talents as a freshman and earn a scholarship the next three seasons.
“I don’t think people realize what a big opportunity it is for an incoming freshman to be offered a preferred walk-on slot at a Division I school,” Crounse said. “He’ll have the chance to earn a scholarship for his last three years at Maryland. He’s always been willing to work really hard and he has a great understanding of the game, having played on both sides of the ball. But I think defense is his strength and where he’ll earn a spot.”
Last season with the 5-5 Patriots, Fleming caught 35 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 57 yards and five scores and recorded 70 total tackles on defense.
One year earlier on an 8-4 team, Fleming completed 29 of 52 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He carried 79 times for 431 yards and five touchdowns and caught six passes for 92 yards and two scores. On defense, Fleming recorded 67 tackles and had four interceptions for 38 return yards and, as a freshman in 2017, had 63 tackles and two interceptions.
“I’m so grateful to get the chance to be a preferred walk-on at Maryland,” Fleming said. “It’s a good program in a really good conference. They face some of the best teams in the country every year. I can’t wait to go there and be part of those games.”
