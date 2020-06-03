Northern seniors found success on and off the field

When Northern High School honored its senior student-athletes in a virtual ceremony last month that lasted less than 30 minutes, the muted celebration did not offer the selected honorees and their coaches the chance to speak about their abbreviated days together.
Northern seniors Devin Tran and Diamond Lewis were named the male and female scholar athletes of the year, Rex Fleming and Taylor Tolson were selected as senior athletes of the year, Natalie Mellon and Bryce Howard were chosen for the Marine Corps Scholar Award and Alex Schilling and Kayleigh Mulligan were tabbed for the sportsmanship award.
Lewis, who ran cross country as well as indoor track and field and outdoor track and field for Northern and is now headed to NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary’s University to be a heptathlete and pursue her doctorate degree, gradually made her presence known with the Patriots. She not only emerged as a top sprinter on the track team, she excelled in the long jump and was part of several prominent relays, one of which included her younger sister Destiny Lewis.
“When I first joined the team as a freshman, I was a little intimidated,” Lewis said. “They had such a great team and I was hoping to be able to help out in any way that I could. I started out in the sprints, but then gradually they put me in the long jump and I took first place at the Viking Invitational. From there, I just worked to get better in all of my events.”
Northern head track and field coach Josh Dawson watched two of his senior athletes get recognized during the ceremony. Lewis and Tolson were part of the Patriots’ girls indoor track and field team that finished as Class 3A state runner-ups in February. Last fall, Lewis had been part of the school’s cross country team that won the 3A state title and Tolson, who is headed to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina for soccer, was on the Northern girls soccer team that also won the 3A state title.
“Diamond is one of those kids that was always willing to put in the hard work,” Dawson said. “She’s really smart and she’s talented. She really came a long way during her four years with the track team, especially in the field events. Taylor is such a terrific athlete. She had a lot of success with the girls soccer team at Northern, then she came right in ready to help out the track team.”
Northern athletic director Stacey Karcesky commended her coaches and the senior honorees for their dedication to their sports and academics. Having just completed her 11th season as athletic director, Karcesky mirrored her coaches’ and athletes’ sentiment that the 2020 spring season could have been memorable and special.
“Not only myself, but all of the spring coaches and athletes were looking forward to the spring season so much,” Karcesky said. “Our entire sports complex was ready for play. We had a new concession stand instead of just a tent and we had a completed press box. I feel like this spring season could have so successful for a lot of our teams and athletes.”
Fleming, who is headed to the University of Maryland this fall as a preferred walk-on for the Terrapins’ football team, wrestled and played football all four years for the Patriots. Last season, he caught 35 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 57 yards and five scores and recorded 70 total tackles on defense.
Howard, who is heading to St. Mary’s College of Maryland to major in computer science/cyber security and play lacrosse for the next four years, was among 17 seniors on the Northern boys lacrosse team that were unable to contend for a state title. The Patriots were runners-up the two previous seasons after taking the state title in 2017 under former longtime head coach Joe Casalino.
